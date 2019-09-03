Cassava Sciences to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: SAVA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced today that Remi Barbier, President & CEO, will present a corporate and clinical overview at H.C. Wainwright’s 21st Annual Global Investment Conference.



Event details follow:

Date: Monday, September 9th Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern Time Place: Lotte New York Palace Hotel (455 Madison Avenue at 50th Street) Webcast: https://www.CassavaSciences.com/company-presentations

Cassava Sciences’ public presentation can be followed live via webcast. It will also be available for replay for 90 days following the conference on CassavaSciences.com in the ‘Investors’ section.

We recently concluded a Phase 2a clinical study with PTI-125 in patients with Alzheimer’s disease. In Q3 2019, we expect to announce top-line results of this study.

PTI-125 is our drug candidate for Alzheimer’s disease. PTI-125 has a novel mechanism of action: it stabilizes a critical, and misfolded, protein in the brain. This has the dual effect of suppressing neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. In published studies, PTI-125 has demonstrated slowing of disease progression in animal models of disease

About Cassava Sciences’ Phase 2a Study

We recently concluded a Phase 2a study with PTI-125 in patients with Alzheimer’s disease, funded by a research grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH). An objective of this first-in-patient study was to investigate the effects of PTI-125 on biomarkers of Alzheimer’s pathology, neurodegeneration and neuroinflammation. Biomarkers reflect fundamental biochemical changes in the Alzheimer’s brain and include tau; neurofilament light chain (NfL); neurogranin; YKL-40; interleukin 6 (IL-6); interleukin 1 beta (IL-1B); tumor necrosis factor alpha (TNFa); amyloid beta; and others. Our Phase 2a was a U.S., multi-center, open-label study of PTI-125 in thirteen patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer’s disease. Study patients received PTI-125 100 mg twice-daily for 28 days. Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) was drawn from patients before treatment and after 28 days of treatment with PTI-125. Biomarkers were then measured in CSF, and levels were compared before and after drug treatment.

Our Scientific Approach

The target of PTI-125 is an altered form of filamin A (FLNA), a scaffolding protein. Altered FLNA in the brain disrupts the normal function of neurons, leading to Alzheimer’s pathology, neurodegeneration and inflammation. Our investigational drug candidate, PTI-125, restores the normal shape of FLNA in the brain. This stabilizes the normal function of certain brain receptors and exerts powerful anti-neuroinflammatory effects.

We are also developing a biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer’s disease with a simple blood test. This program, called PTI-125Dx, also receives scientific and financial support from NIH.

The underlying science for our programs in neurodegeneration is published in several prestigious peer-reviewed technical journals, including Journal of Neuroscience, Neurobiology of Aging, and Journal of Biological Chemistry. As previously announced, NIH awarded us two research grants in 2018 following an in-depth, confidential review of our science and technology. These two NIH grants represent up to $6.7 million of non-dilutive financing.

About Alzheimer's Disease

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive brain disorder that destroys memory and thinking skills. Eventually, a person with Alzheimer’s disease may be unable to carry out even simple tasks. Currently, there are no drug therapies to halt Alzheimer’s disease, much less reverse its course. Unless effective treatments are developed soon, Alzheimer’s disease is likely to become one of the world’s most serious health care crises.

About Cassava Sciences, Inc.

The mission of Cassava Sciences is to detect and treat neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Over the past ten years, we have combined state-of-the-art technology with new insights in neurobiology to develop novel solutions for Alzheimer’s disease. We own worldwide development and commercial rights to our research programs in Alzheimer’s disease, and related technology, without royalty obligations to any third-party.

For More Information Contact:

Eric Schoen, Chief Financial Officer

Cassava Sciences, Inc.

eschoen@CassavaSciences.com

(512) 501-2450

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). Cassava Sciences disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements and claims the protection of the Safe Harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Act. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the timing of clinical studies and study data and the potential benefits of the Company’s programs in Alzheimer’s disease, including its ongoing Phase 2 program. The Company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Such statements are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, those risks and uncertainties relating to the ability to demonstrate the specificity, safety, efficacy or potential health benefits of our product candidates and including those described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Cassava’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release. For further information regarding these and other risks related to our business, investors should consult our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.