Big Data in the Automotive 2019 Market Segmentation,Application,Technology & Market Analysis Research Report to 2030

Big Data in the Automotive Industry 2019

Description:-

Big Data is a word used to denote a massive volume of structured, semi-structured or unstructured data that is difficult to manage and process using traditional database and software tools.

Big Data has the potential to help organizations improve their internal operations and make intelligent decisions and strategies. This data is extracted from varying sources including organizational databases, emails, mobile devices, applications, servers, and customer queries and feedbacks. This massive data, when captured, formatted, manipulated, stored, maintained, and then analyzed, can support an organization to attain useful insight to improved revenues, get or retain clients and improve business operations.

While the word may seem to refer to the volume of data, that isn't always the scenario. The word big data, particularly when used by vendor or tool providers, may refer to the technology (which includes the tools and procedures) that the companies require to handle the massive amounts of data and storage structures.

Amid the accumulation of real-time and historical data from different sources such as web, log files, social media, connected devices, sensors, and transactional applications, Big Data is gaining traction from a distinct range of vertical sectors such as insurance industries, healthcare organizations and so on. The automotive industry is no exception to this trend, where Big Data is capable to offer a host of applications ranging from component and product design and manufacturing to autonomous driving and predictive vehicle maintenance.

Reports given by Researcher suppose that Big Data and analytics investments in the automotive industry was more than $3.3 Billion in the year 2018. Led by plenty of business development opportunities for automotive OEMs, insurers, tier-1 suppliers, dealers, and other stakeholders, these investments are further anticipated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16% over the coming three years.

With the help of Big Data technology, automotive OEMs and other key stakeholders have started using vehicle-generated data assets in a different innovative manner ranging from usage-based insurance and predictive vehicle maintenance to the personalized concierge, real-time mapping and autonomous driving.

Market segmentation-

The growth of the market can be forecasted based on the following segments:

Based on product type, the market can be further segmented into-

Software

Hardware

Professional services

Based on application areas, the market can be divided into-

Product Development, Manufacturing & Supply Chain

Connected Vehicles & Intelligent Transportation

Marketing, Sales & Other Applications

After-Sales, Warranty & Dealer Management

The important use-cases of employing Big Data technology in the automotive industry-

Supply Chain Management

Product Design, Planning, and manufacturing

Predictive product Maintenance & Real-Time Diagnostics

Component inventory and Pricing Optimization

Recall and Warranty Management

Dealer Management & Customer care Services

Usage-based insurance

Autonomous & Semi-Autonomous Driving

Intelligent Transportation

Driver Safety & Vehicle Cyber Security

In-Vehicle Experience, Navigation & Infotainment

Others

Region-based segmentation-

Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, Latin & Central America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Western Europe are the important regions that contribute to the growth and development of this market.

Facts

Data analytics technology can be employed to design & manufacture automobiles. Designing blunders are sometimes very costly once they progress from sketch level to manufacturing and production unit. With the implementation of big data analytics in the design & planning software, manufacturers can search for flaws while the automobile is still in the blueprint state. This saves a lot of cost and time spent on designing.

Analytics technology can track alterations in design, quality of the work, the entire production procedures as well as the safety of the vehicle & its parts. This can also cut down the substantial cost associated with designing, manufacturing & warehouse management.

