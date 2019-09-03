Aspen Group, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspen Group, Inc. (“AGI”) (Nasdaq: ASPU), an education technology holding company, announced today that Michael Mathews, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Joseph Sevely, Chief Financial Officer, will participate separately in two upcoming investor conferences taking place in New York City on September 12, 2019.



Mr. Mathews will participate in a panel and host one-on-ones at the BMO Capital Markets 19th Annual Back to School Conference at the Grand Hyatt New York hotel. The group panel "Solving the Healthcare Supply-Demand Imbalance" will be held at 2:15 - 3:00 P.M. Eastern time in Ballroom IV.



Mr. Sevely will host one-on-ones at the Lake Street Capital Markets 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference being held at the Parker New York hotel.

To schedule a one-on-one with Aspen Group at either of the investor events above, please contact your institutional salesperson at their respective firm.

About Aspen Group, Inc.

Aspen Group, Inc. is an education technology holding company that leverages its infrastructure and expertise to allow its two universities, Aspen University and United States University, to deliver on the vision of making college affordable again. For more information, visit www.aspu.com .

IR Contact:

Kim Rogers

Managing Director

Hayden IR

385-831-7337

Kim@HaydenIR.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.