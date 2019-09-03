Industrial Robotics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~17% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2029 – Future Market Insights

Industrial Robotics Market Players Ticking all the Boxes of Industrial Automation to Rise in the Productivity Game.

/EIN News/ -- VALLEY COTTAGE, N.Y. , Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new market research report by Future Market Insights on the industrial robotics market includes global industry analysis 2014–2018 and opportunity assessment 2019–2029. The report investigates the industrial robotics market and provides critical insights for the forecast period of 2019-2029.

As per the findings of the report, the global industrial robotics market is projected to indicate substantial growth over the forecast period due to multiple driving factors such as adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) in industries and growing digitalization of manufacturing industry across geographies.

The global industrial robotics market was valued at ~US$ 17 Bn in 2018 and is estimated to increase at a CAGR of ~18% between the forecast periods of 2019 and 2029. This growth is driven by the increasing applications of industrial robotics in the automotive industry, electrical/electronics industry, and auxiliary industry, among others.

Download the sample copy of Report with table of contents and Figures @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-285

East Asia is estimated to hold significant market share in terms of value in the global industrial robotics market. However, the South Asia market is projected to project lucrative growth in the global industrial robotics market over the forecast period of 2019-2029. This growth is propelled by the rapid growth in the factory automation rate in countries of South Asia and East Asia such as China, India, and Vietnam, among others. The economic condition of these countries have been evolving positively.

Furthermore, macroeconomic factors such as growing population, rapid industrialization, and urbanization, are some of the factors driving the growth of the industrial robotics market. The automotive industry in East Asia has gained a considerably positive momentum over the past years, which has increased the adoption SCARA robots and articulated robots in the manufacturing process and is estimated to indicate the rewarding growth of industrial robotics market in the East Asia region.

Preview Analysis of Industrial Robotics Market is segmented by (Product Type - SCARA Robots, Delta Robots, Cartesian Robots/ Gantry Robots, Articulated Robots, Collaborative Robots (limited segments) & Dual-arm Robots; End Use - Automotive Industry, Electrical/Electronics Industry, Rubber & Plastics Industry, Metal & Machinery, Food & Beverages, Plastic & Auxiliary Chemical Products, Auxiliary Industries & Bulk Commodities & Materials; Application - Assembly/Disassembly, Clean Room, Dispensing, Handling Operations, Processing/Cutting, Welding, Painting & Coating & General Applications;) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 - 2029: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/industrial-robotics-market

Automotive Industry to Remain Key End-use Industry of Industrial Robotics

The global market of industrial robotics has been segmented on the basis of different types of industrial robots, their multiple applications, end use industries, and regions such as North America, South Asia, Europe, East Asia, and the Rest of the World.

By product type, the articulated robots segment is estimated to hold a significant share of the global industrial robotics market in terms of value. This has mainly resulted from the rising productivity in manufacturing processes and improving quality of products. On the basis of end use, the automotive industry is estimated to hold substantial market share of the industrial robotics market in terms of value. This is driven by digitalization of manufacturing processes. Moreover, it is expected that the application of industrial robotics in the electrical/electronics industry will be prominent throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the handling operations segment is projected to consume majority share of the global industrial robotics market value. Also, the welding segment is estimated to project lucrative growth in the industrial robotics market over the forecast period.

Buy this report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/285

Industrial Robotics Market: Vendor Insights

The report indicates some of the prominent market players, who are recognized as leaders in the global industrial robotics market. These key market players in the global industrial robotics market are Yaskawa Electric Corporation, FANUC Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd, Kuka AG, Mitsubishi Electric, Teradyne Inc. (Universal Robots), ABB Ltd., Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., Hirata, Corporation, and Denso Wave Incorporated, among others.

The global industrial robotics market is significantly consolidated with some players holding prominent shares of the market.

For additional insights on the industrial robotics landscape, write to the analyst at press@futuremarketinsights.com

Our advisory services are aimed at helping you with specific, customized insights that are relevant to your specific challenges. Let us know about your challenges and our trusted advisors will connect with you: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-285

More from Automotive & Transportation Market Intelligence :

About Us

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading market intelligence and consulting firm. We deliver syndicated research reports, custom research reports and consulting services which are personalized in nature. FMI delivers a complete packaged solution, which combines current market intelligence, statistical anecdotes, technology inputs, valuable growth insights and an aerial view of the competitive framework and future market trends.

Browse More Automotive & Transportation Market Insights

Contact Us

Abhishek Budholiya

616 Corporate Way, Suite 2-9018,

Valley Cottage, NY 10989,

United States

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

T (UK): +44(0) 20-7692-8790

Sales: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Press Office: Press@futuremarketinsights.com

Blog: https://automobileindustry24.com

Website: https:www.futuremarketinsights.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.