Image Protect Unveils New Fotofy Education Resource to Amplify Engagement

/EIN News/ -- SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- Image Protect Inc. (OTC: IMTL) (imageprotect.com) (“Image Protect”, “IMTL”, or the “Company”), a global leader in the end-to-end copyright infringement sector, is proud to unveil its new highly accessible and comprehensive educational resource for image creators, users, and shareholders interested in fully understanding the breadth, scope, and how-to’s of the Company’s new Fotofy digital image marketplace.



The resource may be found at fotofy.com/company/about

“It turns out that this resource is actually more important for shareholders than for users, based on the research we have done thus far,” commented Matthew Goldman, CEO of Image Protect. “Fotofy appears to be extremely intuitive for photographers building their brand on the platform. That’s great news. They get it right off the bat. But current and prospective investors may have a harder time understanding why we’re all so excited about this new direction. Naturally, the proof will be in the pudding as quantitative data points start to reveal the big picture possibilities, so everyone will have that ‘Aha’ moment at some point. But we think this new educational resource will help to expedite the process of establishing that level of appreciation.”

The new “About” resource page provides a rich understanding of how Fotofy provides for the embedding of advertisements in digital images sourced from the Fotofy library (for free) by users for their own personal or professional use. There is also a detailed step-by-step tutorial that demonstrates how easy it is for new users and image creators to get started and build a successful image management business on Fotofy.

Management notes that the Company has received a very large number of questions and requests for more information about Fotofy. This new educational resource will serve as an important tool to deflect some of the burden of that attention by providing interested users, creators, and investors with an accessible and comprehensive tool that should answer the majority of questions the Company has received in recent weeks since launching the Fotofy platform early last month.

“In-Image Advertising and Native Advertising are extremely exciting markets,” continued Mr. Goldman. “We are closing the circle right now in terms of our evolution as a leader in the digital image rights management space by ramping up the Fotofy solution, which is a far superior path when compared to prior models such as infringement punishment. Fotofy is an elegant solution that gives everyone what they want: the users get their images for free, the image rightsholders get to monetize those images (and over a much larger footprint precisely because they’re free for users), and the shareholders of Image Protect get a model that works with massive long-term growth potential.”

About Image Protect

Image Protect protects and monetizes creative works. By uniting technology with a team of copyright experts, we ensure that content providers preserve the value of their digital assets. Our web application monitors the global Internet to seek and collect evidence for illegally used visual content. Then our legal partners across North America, Europe, and Asia ensure our clients receive appropriate compensation for work used without valid license.

Safe Harbor Provision



Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.



Corporate Contact:

Image Protect

Lawrence Adams

larry.adams@imageprotect.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.