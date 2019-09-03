GDET Announces Delivery of The Greenery's Honey Hemp Product Line

/EIN News/ -- FORT LEE, NJ, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE – GD Entertainment And Technology (OTC: GDET) (“GDET” or the “Company”) is excited to announce that The Greenery has received delivery of over 1,000 units of their newest signature Honey Hemp product.

The Greenery selected to partner with Nick Bofill, CEO of The Native Guy, a Miami based company offering a wide selection of raw honey-based products. Management saw the opportunity to infuse, responsibly sourced CBD with Mr. Bofill’s highly acclaimed raw honey line, available both in select retailers and online at www.thenativeguy.com.



The Company recently announced that it had placed a major order with their industry leading manufacturer to restock current inventory and expand its entire product catalog. Management just recently took delivery of both the cosmeceutical and pet wellness lines and is now awaiting a shipment of the all-new organic CBD gummies for the active lifestyle product line.

The Honey Hemp line is the Company’s first product in the food and beverage category and aims to target audiences both in the retail and commercial space. The Greenery team is currently working on launching the product to be available for purchase on the company's website, www.thegreeneryco.com and through its wholesale program.



GDET CEO, Anil Idnani, commented, “As a company that promotes an alternative healthy lifestyle, my team focuses on offering a diverse product line that is both high quality and demand in the marketplace. We look forward to providing additional SKUs in order to engage a larger audience, especially for those who are new to try our CBD based products.”

The Native Guy CEO, Nick Bofill, commented, “We take pride in sourcing highest quality the market offers and are grateful that The Greenery appreciates the importance of responsibly sourced RAW Honey.”

GDET shareholders can continue to expect frequent updates as the Company’s objectives proceed over the near term.



The Greenery Product Line



The Greenery product initially consist of four products. Plans call for the product line to expand over time. The first four products are all Made In The USA, Full Spectrum, Kosher, Halal, NON-GMO, ECO Friendly, and Organic. The Greenery is introducing two different softgel cap dosages, one oil and one salve:



10mg SoftGels (Bottled 30 ct)



An easy way to add Full Spectrum CBD to a daily routine. The hemp derived CBD delivered in a softgel capsule provides support for normal, everyday stress* and recovery from exercise*. It's that easy to get into a hemp extract routine. Contains 10mg of CBD per capsule.



25mg SoftGels (Bottled 30 ct)



An easy way to add a little more Full Spectrum CBD to a daily routine. The hemp derived CBD delivered in a softgel capsule provides support for normal, everyday stress* and recovery from exercise*. It's that easy to get into a hemp extract routine. Contains 25mg of CBD per capsule.



250mg Tincture (Bottled)



A 250mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture provides an easy way to support health* and wellness*. It can be added to food or drink, or taken under your tongue. 250mg is ideal for maximum relief*.



250mg Salve (Bottled)



Designed to use anywhere on the body, from hands to feet, this 250mg CBD Hemp Salve is also safe to use on the face and other sensitive areas. The all-natural and organic ingredients blend quickly and smoothly into the surface of the skin to provide immediate relief* and rejuvenation*.



* These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration.

* This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.



About GDET



GD Entertainment & Technology, also known as GDET, focuses on high growth industries to fulfill a diverse selection of premium products nationwide. The company currently manufactures, wholesales, and markets a portfolio of blockchain/financial service-based products. GDET strives to become one of the premier Cryptocurrency mining facilities that is client-focused and dedicated to creating a new standard in the Blockchain space based on security and transparency. GDET has also developed a strong relationship with suppliers worldwide to ensure future purchasing. The company currently has two subsidiaries, DreamCard and HyperDigital Technologies, which both offer a selection of transactional-based products and services. DreamCard allows users to create a customizable debit or credit card using its state of the art online platform. HyperDigital Technologies is the Cryptocurrency ATM sector of GDET and aims to secure multiple MSB, money services business, licenses in order to host ATM units throughout the country.

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review GD Entertainment and Technology annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

Contact: GD Entertainment and Technology 732-851-3756 anil@gdet.co www.gdet.co 1 Bridge Plaza 2nd Floor Fort Lee, NJ 07024



