Enphase Energy Surpasses One Million Microinverter Shipments to Australia and New Zealand

/EIN News/ -- MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world’s leading supplier of solar microinverters, announced today it has shipped more than one million microinverters to Australia and New Zealand. Enphase has experienced steady growth in the two countries since entering their solar markets in 2013, as the Company’s technology is an ideal fit for Australia and New Zealand’s evolving distributed landscape.



Enphase’s software-defined microinverter architecture allows the Company to quickly configure new products for release with a single hardware design, while maintaining the highest standards for reliability, safety and quality. Enphase microinverters are subjected to a rigorous reliability, safety and quality testing regiment of over one million hours, the equivalent of more than 100 years of test cycles. The Company’s microinverters are designed to be long-lived energy assets and perform well in Australia’s various microclimates, including heat, high humidity, coastal conditions, and cold.

Enphase refreshed its product portfolio in March 2019 with the announcement of an updated AC Battery (ACB) product for Australia, New Zealand and Europe. Solar installation contractors are leveraging the ACB to build innovative solar + storage solutions, while customers have embraced the product’s scalable nature. The ACB is particularly suitable for right-sized storage applications in Australia and New Zealand, as the modular architecture of the 1.2 kWh AC-coupled Enphase ACB system helps contain the cost of adding storage to an existing system.

“Enphase Energy has an enviable reputation in our market for reliability, safety and performance, and we are proud to have played a key role in helping them achieve this important sales milestone,” said Grant Behrendorff, managing director at AC Solar Warehouse in Australia. “In a market often characterized by low quality products, it is very nice to see Enphase thriving with a product focused on safety, quality and reliability.”

“This is a huge achievement for both Enphase and our team,” said Pete Thorne, director at Solaray Energy Australia. “We are proud to be the installers of many Enphase microinverters and wouldn’t dream of using any other microinverters as the building blocks for our business, as we pride ourselves on using premium quality products.”

“We would like to thank the many solar installation companies and partners in Australia and New Zealand for their years of trust and support, as we share a single-minded commitment to quality, safety and reliability,“ said Dave Ranhoff, chief commercial officer at Enphase Energy. “We remain committed to developing future growth opportunities in the region, and are pleased with the renewed focus on these efforts from Wilf Johnston, our new general manager for the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.”

For more information on Enphase Energy’s products in Australia and New Zealand, please visit our website .

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company, delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that connect solar generation, storage and management on one intelligent platform. The Company revolutionized solar with its microinverter technology and produces the world’s only truly integrated solar plus storage solution. Enphase has shipped more than 21 million microinverters, and over 940,000 Enphase systems have been deployed in 130 countries. For more information, visit www.enphase.com and follow the company on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Enphase Energy®, the Enphase logo and other trademarks or service names are the trademarks of Enphase Energy, Inc. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to Enphase Energy's statements related to the performance, quality, and reliability of Enphase Energy's products and the anticipated market adoption of such products. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase's current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents on file with the SEC and available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

Enphase Contact:

Robin Chen

Marketing APAC

rochen@enphaseenergy.com

Telephone: +61 415 314 600



