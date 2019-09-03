Nuance Convenes Auto Industry Luminaries at its 2019 China Auto Forum in Shanghai

/EIN News/ -- SHANGHAI and BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: NUAN), a leading provider of conversational AI, today announced that it will host its 2019 China Auto Forum on September 4, 2019, in Shanghai. With the theme “Digital Transformation: the Engine of New Business Value,” the China Auto Forum brings together industry luminaries, the region’s leading automakers, and Nuance experts as they explore how digital transformation can create innovative business value and accelerate growth in the market.



“As we prepare to spin out from Nuance and create Cerence, this event is an important milestone for the business and our relationships across Greater China and the rest of the world,” said Charles Kuai, Corporate Senior Vice President & President, Greater China Region, Nuance Communications. “The automotive industry is undergoing a transformation from hardware- to software-focused vehicles as automakers apply greater focus on the in-car experience and services. I look forward to discussing this transformation with industry leaders and showcasing how our Automotive business brings unique value as we together navigate this changing landscape.”

Auto Forum attendees will hear from industry thought leaders, including Ning Wan, Co-founder of TMTPost, Initiator Director of ITValue, and Dean of Research Institute of TMTPost; Kevin Li, Director, China Market Research, Global Automotive Practice, Strategy Analytics; Jing Lei Cheng, President, EVELOZCIT; Shuang Xi Huang, General Manager, Intelligent Hardware Business, iQIYI; and Hongze Yang, Chairman, Autolink. Attendees will also experience the latest innovations from Nuance Automotive’s China team, including an on-road demo of a fully customized mobility assistant platform built specifically for the Chinese market; ARK, a new, localized, turn-key voice AI solution; and innovative systems built together with key OEMs such as ECARX and Banma.

Nuance Automotive, which is expected to spin off from Nuance on October 1, 2019 and become independent, publicly-traded Cerence Inc., delivers immersive experiences that make people feel happier, safer, more informed, and more entertained in their cars. Bringing together voice, touch, gesture, emotion, and gaze innovations, it creates deeper connections between drivers, their cars and the digital world around them. It currently powers A.I. in more than 280 million cars on the road globally across more than 40 languages and for nearly every major automaker in the world, including Audi, BMW, Daimler, Ford, Geely, GM, SAIC, Toyota, and many more.

