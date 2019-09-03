Tabula Rasa HealthCare Expands Services to PACE in Louisiana

PACE of Greater New Orleans Selects TRHC to provide Medication Management and Comprehensive Pharmacy Services

/EIN News/ -- MOORESTOWN, N.J., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (TRHC) (NASDAQ: TRHC), a healthcare technology company advancing the field of medication safety, has been selected by PACE of Greater New Orleans (PACE GNO) to provide medication risk mitigation and comprehensive pharmacy services for the second PACE program in Louisiana. Services will began September 1, 2019.



PACE GNO (Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly in the Greater New Orleans area) services are provided for PACE participants at its historic Adult Day Health and Activities Centers in the Bywater neighborhood of New Orleans and on the Westbank in Marrero. With the expanded service area, qualified seniors in parts of Jefferson, Orleans, St. Bernard and Plaquemines parishes can benefit from PACE GNO’s comprehensive healthcare program and services.

“We are proud to have been selected to provide our medication safety and pharmacy services to the approximately 200 participants of the PACE program in the Greater New Orleans area,” said TRHC President Orsula V. Knowlton, PharmD. “We are delighted to begin serving the participants with state-of-the-art medication management that increases safety and lowers costs.”

According to Antonio Dias, Executive Director of PACE GNO, “Our PACE program gives each participant the opportunity to socialize and get all their healthcare needs met in one location in the Greater New Orleans area with a holistic care plan designed especially for them. Services include in-home care, rehab programs, medication management, senior nutritional counseling, pastoral care, nursing care, and free transportation to and from their place of residence, plus more. We also expect to see medical and total cost savings that will result from quality and safety improvements which reduce adverse drug events that other CareKinesis PACE clients have experienced.”

The two PACE sites are located inside converted Catholic Churches. The Shirley Landry Benson PACE Center at St. Cecilia is a renovated, retired Catholic church opened in September 2007. Through the efforts of many individuals, PACE GNO, the first PACE program in the state of Louisiana and the Gulf Coast Region, was developed and revived by Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans. The success of this first site inspired the PACE team to open a second site on the Westbank, Hope Haven at St. John Bosco PACE Center.

“With an expanded service area and CareKinesis’ ability to scale its services, PACE can ensure that more seniors across the Greater New Orleans Area are getting their health care and other needs met in one location,” said Sr. Marjorie Hebert, President and CEO of Catholic Charities. “Seniors can enjoy their independence and time outside their homes while receiving the support and care they need so families can keep their loved ones at home for as long as medically and socially feasible.”

PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is a Medicare and Medicaid benefit for individuals 55 and older who are nursing-home eligible. PACE includes 255 centers in 31 states serving more than 45,000 eligible Medicare and Medicaid participants. The goal of the program is to keep participants living in their own communities while receiving quality care.

PACE organizations nationwide rely on TRHC technology, science, and pharmacists who are board-certified in geriatrics, to improve medication outcomes, adherence, and to reduce participant hospitalizations.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) is a leader in providing patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions that enable healthcare organizations to optimize performance to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. Medication risk management is TRHC’s lead offering, and its cloud-based software applications, including EireneRx® and MedWise®, provide solutions for a range of payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. www.tabularasahealthcare.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that we believe to be reasonable as of today’s date, including statements regarding Medication Risk Mitigation technology. Such statements are identified by use of the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “predicts,” “projects,” “should,” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Actual results might differ materially from those explicit or implicit in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: the need to innovate and provide useful products and services; risks related to changing healthcare and other applicable regulations; increasing consolidation in the healthcare industry; managing our growth effectively; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in our filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 1, 2019, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, copies of which are available free of charge within the Investor Relations section of the TRHC website http://ir.trhc.com or upon request from our Investor Relations Department. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. TRHC assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law, to reflect events or circumstances occurring after today’s date.

Contact

Dianne Semingson

dsemingson@TRHC.com

T: 215-870-0829

Investors

Bob East or Asher Dewhurst

Westwicke Partners

tabularasa@westwicke.com



T: (443) 213-0500



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.