NLS Announces Appointment of Industry Veteran Dr. Sandy Eisen as Chief Medical Officer

/EIN News/ -- STANS, Switzerland, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. (NLS), a Swiss biotech firm focusing on the development of novel treatments of rare neurological diseases, including narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and Kleine Levin Syndrome and neurodevelopmental disorders including Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), today announced the appointment of Sandy Eisen, M.D as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Eisen is an experienced pharmaceutical physician with 30 years of experience in global regulatory and pharmaceutical drug development with a focus on central nervous system indications. Dr. Eisen will be responsible for the coordination of the scientific and research operations for NLS’s lead compound mazindol CR including the design of Phase 3 programs for narcolepsy and ADHD, as well as identifying new therapeutic opportunities for the Company.



"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Eisen’s as a critical addition to evolve our global clinical operations and infrastructure over the coming years,” said Alex Zwyer, Chief Executive Officer of NLS. “Dr. Eisen’s track record and extensive expertise as a former clinician, regulator, CRO executive and prior role as CMO of Teva Europe will be of incredible benefit as we develop Phase 3 registration enabling studies to deliver on our commitment to provide differentiated care to patients around the world."



Dr. Eisen said, “I’m excited to join NLS at this important time and look forward to help lead and develop the company’s Phase 3 studies. The clinical data generated by NLS, including recent Phase 2 data for ADHD, is impressive and I believe there is significant potential for mazindol CR to change the treatment paradigm for both narcolepsy and ADHD patients. I join the company fully committed to advancing their clinical programs to provide transformative treatments for patients with rare neurological diseases.”



Dr. Eisen brings over 30 years of experience in diverse roles in the global biopharma industry including serving as CMO at Teva Europe where he was responsible for all aspects of clinical development, medical affairs and safety. Prior to Teva, he had other senior management roles at multiple global companies including PAREXEL. Dr. Eisen has worked as medical reviewer and expert regulator at the MHRA and the European Medicines Agency in London. He started his career earning his medical qualification from Cambridge University with additional postgraduate qualifications, including one in pharmaceutical medicine.



About NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd.

NLS Pharmaceutics is a privately owned, Swiss-based biotech firm focusing on the development of new treatments for ADHD, sleep disorders, cognitive impairment and other neurological disorders that remain largely under-diagnosed and for which unmet medical needs are significant. NLS has built a large portfolio of promising non-clinical and clinical-stage compounds being developed by an experienced team of proven experts in ADHD and sleep related disorders and working closely with key opinion leaders. NLS Pharmaceutics lead compound Nolazol® (mazindol) completed a phase 2 study in the US in adult subjects with ADHD demonstrating best-in-class efficacy and a favorable safety profile.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements pursuant to U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, when NLS states that it has stunning phase II ADHD data, it is using forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of NLS only, and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements: changes in technology and market requirements; NLS may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials; NLS’s products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, NLS’s technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; NLS may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with NLS’s process; NLS’s products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; results of preclinical studies may not correlate with the results of human clinical trials; NLS’s patents may not be sufficient; NLS’s products may harm recipients; changes in legislation may adversely impact NLS; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of NLS to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, NLS undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor relations contact

LifeSci Advisors - Daniel Ferry: +1 617-535-7746

Partnering contact

NLS Pharmaceutics Pharma - Alex Zwyer, CEO: +41 41 618 80 00

