NexoBrid® Highlighted in 39 Presentations at the 18th European Burns Association Congress in Helsinki

/EIN News/ -- YAVNE, Israel, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediWound Ltd. (Nasdaq: MDWD), a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company bringing innovative therapies to address unmet needs in severe burn and wound care management, today announced a significant presence at the 18th European Burns Association (EBA) Congress being held on September 4-7, 2019 in Helsinki, Finland with 39 scientific presentations highlighting the use of NexoBrid by leaders in the field of burn care.



“We are very pleased to see NexoBrid highlighted in a meaningful number of presentations at this year’s EBA Congress,” said Sharon Malka, MediWound’s Chief Executive Officer. “This premier burn conference draws burn care specialists from around the world, and it is the ideal setting for us to showcase NexoBrid’s benefits as we continue to focus on moving forward towards U.S. commercialization with our partner, Vericel, while leveraging the strength of the clinical data generated in the EU. We remain on track to file a BLA for NexoBrid in the second quarter of 2020 and look forward to additional milestones throughout the year.”

“At the EBA Congress, leading burn specialists across Europe will share data with their peers on the use of NexoBrid in routine and mass casualty events, in the treatment of large burns and delicate areas such as the face,” stated Professor Lior Rosenberg, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of MediWound. “ The data presentations will also focus on the cost benefit of NexoBrid in several European reimbursement systems and on the use of this proprietary enzymatic technology in new indications.”

Detailed information about each presentation may be accessed online at: https://www.eba2019.org/programme/

About the European Burns Association Congress

The European Burns Association serves as a resource for burn care specialists by facilitating the communication and collaboration between them. The EBA hosts the Congress every other year with the aim to provide a forum for the exchange and exploration of new ideas, current outcomes and future perspectives. This year’s Congress focuses on burn care from every perspective: from the patient’s journey to the interaction of all team members, with an emphasis on current evidence-based delivery of care, quality of care, and outcome measurement.

About MediWound Ltd.

MediWound is a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapeutics based on its patented proteolytic enzyme technology to address unmet needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds. MediWound’s first innovative biopharmaceutical product, NexoBrid® has demonstrated in clinical trials, with statistical significance the ability to non-surgically and rapidly remove the eschar earlier and without harming viable tissue. The product has received marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency as well as the Israeli, Argentinian, South Korean, Russian and Peruvian Ministries of Health. MediWound's second innovative product, EscharEx® is a topical biological drug candidate for the debridement of chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds using the same proteolytic enzyme technology as NexoBrid. In two Phase 2 studies, EscharEx has demonstrated safety and efficacy in the debridement of various chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, within a few daily applications. For more information, please visit www.mediwound.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, such as statements regarding assumptions and results related to the content of the BLA filing package, the timeline for the BLA filing; FDA acceptance of the BLA,; the ability to fund the development of NexoBrid until BLA submission; the ability to successfully complete the development and commercialize NexoBrid, expected funding from BARDA; our ability to meet the timeline for the initiation of the NEXT treatment protocol, results of the NEXT treatment protocol and Vericel’s ability to commercialize NexoBrid, the design of the Phase 2 study, the timeline for the Phase 2 study and the interim assessment; the ability of the Phase 2 study to serve as one of the two adequately controlled studied required for BLA submission our development plan for EscharEx; expected revenues from Vericel and the ability to fund the development of EscharEx until BLA submission; the ability to fit EscharEx into treatment workflow and reimbursement programs; our expectations regarding the wound care market; and the ability to successfully develop and commercialize. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “expect,” “predict,” “potential,” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on MediWound’s current knowledge and its present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of several important factors. In particular, you should consider that the FDA may not accept part or all of our BLA; FDA may require additional information, which we may or may not able to provide; FDA may not provide marketing approval for NexoBrid in the United States; we may not submit the BLA to FDA in the timeframe expected; risks related to our collaboration with Vericel; our ability to obtain marketing approval of NexoBrid or EscharEx in the U.S.; the clinical utility, potential advantages and timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals of NexoBrid and EscharEx; our commercialization, marketing and manufacturing capabilities and strategy; risks related to our contract with the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority; the impact of government laws and regulations; and the additional risks discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 as well as information contained in other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee that future results, levels of activity, performance and events and circumstances reflected in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. The forward-looking statements made herein speak only as of the date of this announcement and MediWound undertakes no obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as otherwise required by law.

Contacts: Boaz Gur-Lavie Jeremy Feffer Chief Financial Officer Managing Director, LifeSci Advisors MediWound Ltd. 212-915-2568 ir@mediwound.com jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com ﻿



