Passage Bio to Present at Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, a genetic medicines company developing AAV-delivered gene therapies for the treatment of rare monogenic central nervous system diseases, today announced that Jill Quigley, Chief Operating Officer, will present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, September 9th, 2019 at 8:10 a.m. ET in New York, NY.



About Passage Bio

Passage Bio is a privately-held fully integrated genetic medicines company with a mission to develop a portfolio of life-transforming AAV-delivered therapeutics for the treatment of rare monogenic central nervous system diseases. The company is based in Philadelphia, PA and has a research, collaboration and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its Gene Therapy Program (GTP) as well as the Orphan Disease Center (ODC). Pursuant to the research collaboration, GTP conducts IND-enabling preclinical work, and Passage Bio is responsible for clinical development, regulatory, manufacturing and commercialization of all product candidates. The ODC is responsible for natural history studies, KOL engagement, and patient advocacy outreach. In early 2019, the company completed a $115.5 million Series A financing with investments from OrbiMed, Frazier Healthcare Partners, Versant Ventures, New Leaf Venture Partners, Vivo Capital and Lilly Asia Ventures

For further information, please contact:

Investors:

Sarah McCabe

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Media:

Sarah Plumridge

HDMZ

312-506-5219

passagebio@hdmz.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.