Arch Therapeutics to Provide Corporate Update at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference

/EIN News/ -- FRAMINGHAM, Mass., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: ARTH) ("Arch" or the "Company"), developer of novel liquid, gel and solid hemostatic and wound care devices, will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference. The conference is being held on September 8-10, 2019 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel.



Chief Executive Officer, Terrence W. Norchi, MD, is scheduled to provide a corporate update on Monday, September 9 at 3:50 PM ET in Kennedy I. Dr. Norchi and Mr. Richard Davis, Chief Financial Officer, will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend the conference. If you are an investor and wish to attend the Company’s presentation or schedule a meeting, please click the following link: www.rodmanevents.com

To access the live webcast, please visit: http://wsw.com/webcast/hcw5/arth/

The presentation will be available for download at: https://www.archtherapeutics.com

About Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a novel approach to stop bleeding (hemostasis), control leaking (sealant) and manage wounds during surgery, trauma and interventional care. Arch is developing products based on an innovative self-assembling barrier technology platform with the goal of making care faster and safer for patients. Arch's development stage product candidates include AC5™ Topical Gel, AC5™, Topical Hemostat1 and AC5™ Surgical Hemostat.1

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, references to novel technologies and methods, our business and product development plans and projections, or market information. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with developing new products or technologies and operating as a development stage company, our ability to retain important members of our management team and attract other qualified personnel, our ability to raise the additional funding we will need to continue to pursue our business and product development plans, our ability to obtain required regulatory approvals, our ability to produce commercial quantities of our products within projected timeframes, our ability to develop and commercialize products based on our technology platform, and market conditions. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in the reports and other documents we file with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov.

Contact

ARTH Investor Relations

Toll Free: +1-855-340-ARTH (2784) (US and Canada)

Email: investors@archtherapeutics.com

Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

or

Richard Davis

Chief Financial Officer

Arch Therapeutics, Inc.

Phone: 617-431-2308

Email: rdavis@archtherapeutics.com

Website: www.archtherapeutics.com

AC5 Topical Hemostat and AC5 Surgical Hemostat are currently investigational devices limited by law to investigational use.



