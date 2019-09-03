Two Shows Offer Path to Clarity in Complicated World for Christians on Upliftv

Upliftv is pleased to present new episodes of the popular TV shows Stand in the Gap and Ignite Your Life this month.

/EIN News/ -- West Palm Beach, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upliftv, a unique faith-based network that offers inspirational movies, TV series and documentaries with a variety of ministries for denominations of all ages is pleased to present new episodes of the popular TV shows Stand in the Gap and Ignite Your Life this month.

When current events in the world seem difficult to comprehend and seem to make no sense, Stand in the Gap aims to bring clarity to the seemingly endless confusion by presenting solutions and answers as they relate to biblical principles. Each week co-hosts Sam Rohrer and Pastor Isaac Crockett take “newspaper in one hand and the Bible in the other, and present solutions and answers to the most controversial and complex issues of the day.” New episodes of Stand in the Gap air on Upliftv Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. ET.

How do you share your faith in ways that are fun? That’s the question host Barry Meguiar poses to his audience each week on Ignite Your Life, a show that encourages Christians to tell their faith-sharing stories in fun ways that inspire viewers to start sharing their own stories. It’s no coincidence that many episodes take place in or around cars. Barry is a third-generation president of Meguiar’s Car Wax, which many car buffs may find familiar. New episodes of Ignite Your Life air on Upliftv Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Upliftv is available on DIRECTV, Buckeye Broadband, Consolidated Communications, Frontier Communications, and Hotwire Communications.

For more information about Upliftv please visit: upliftv.com.

Jesús Piñango Olympusat 5612495228 jesus@olympusat.com



