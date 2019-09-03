Fund That Flip Ranks No. 42 on the 2019 Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies Driven by Three-Year Revenue Growth of 6018%

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. magazine revealed Fund That Flip is No. 42 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Fund That Flip also ranks No. 4 of the fastest-growing real estate companies in the United States and No. 5 in New York. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses.



Launched in 2014, Fund That Flip provides short-term loans to experienced real estate redevelopers who buy and renovate residential properties. After origination, Fund That Flip offers accredited and institutional investors the opportunity to purchase fractional shares of the loan and earn an 8-9% annualized yield. Fintech Venture Fund, an Atlanta based early-stage investor, led the company’s seed round in 2016.

Since then, the company has realized exponential growth, doubling its loan origination volume and customer base each year, and growing revenue by more than 6018%. This month, Fund That Flip announced an $11 million raise from growth equity firm Edison Partners of Princeton, NJ. Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator , a tech accelerator based in New York, also participated in this round and has been supporting the company since 2015. Fund That Flip will use the additional capital to expand its market share of the growing residential real estate industry.

“We’re honored to be recognized for our exponential growth, which comes from our passion for exceeding the needs of a trillion-dollar residential real estate investment industry,” said Matt Rodak, Founder and CEO of Fund That Flip. “We look forward to continuing to apply our resources and unique capabilities to create more value for both our borrowers and lenders, with the goal of being the platform-of-choice for residential real estate investors across the nation.”

The 2019 Inc. 5000

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454% and a median rate of 157%. The Inc. 5000’s aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success,” said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. “There’s no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities.”

About Fund That Flip

Fund That Flip is the leading online platform for investing in short-term residential real estate debt. Their award-winning fintech platform focuses on raising capital for the residential rehab loan market and passive wealth generation for peer-to-peer lenders. With offices in New York City and Cleveland, Fund That Flip helps restore communities across the United States through its network of experienced, dedicated redevelopers backed by a diverse base of institutional and individual investors. Additional information can be found at www.fundthatflip.com .

About Inc. Media



Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Inc. took home the National Magazine Award for General Excellence in both 2014 and 2012. The total monthly audience reach for the brand has been growing significantly, from 2,000,000 in 2010 to more than 20,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

The Inc. 5000 is a list of the fastest-growing private companies in the nation. Started in 1982, this prestigious list has become the hallmark of entrepreneurial success. The Inc. 5000 Conference & Awards Ceremony is an annual event that celebrates the remarkable achievements of these companies. The event also offers informative workshops, celebrated keynote speakers, and evening functions.

For more information on Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

