Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM), a biopharmaceutical company aimed at developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity, today announced that company management will participate in two investor conferences in September:



Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Monday, September 9, 2019.

Keith Gottesdiener, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at 11:05 a.m. ET.

Ladenburg Thalmann 2019 Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.

Hunter Smith, Chief Financial Officer, will present a corporate overview at 1:00 p.m. ET.



A live audio webcast of both presentations will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.rhythmtx.com. A replay of the webcasts will be available on the Rhythm website for 30 days following each presentation.

About Rhythm

Rhythm is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm is currently evaluating the efficacy and safety of setmelanotide, the company’s MC4R agonist, in Phase 3 studies in patients with Pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) deficiency obesity, Leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, Bardet-Biedl syndrome, and Alström syndrome. The company is leveraging the Rhythm Engine -- comprised of its Phase 2 basket study, TEMPO Registry, GO-ID genotyping study and Uncovering Rare Obesity program -- to improve the understanding, diagnosis and potentially the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. For healthcare professionals, visit www.UNcommonObesity.com for more information. For patients and caregivers, visit www.LEADforRareObesity.com for more information. The company is based in Boston, MA.

Corporate Contact:

David Connolly

Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

857-264-4280

dconnolly@rhythmtx.com

Investor Contact:

Hannah Deresiewicz

Stern Investor Relations, Inc.

212-362-1200

hannahd@sternir.com

Media Contact:

Adam Daley

Berry & Company Public Relations

212-253-8881

adaley@berrypr.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.