Global Flow Cytometry Market is Expected to Reach USD 8.59 Billion by 2025 : Fior Markets

/EIN News/ -- New Jersey, NJ, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advantages of flow cytometry assays such high sensitivity & reproductively and availability of software used for the analysis are driving the growth of the market in the assessment period. The global flow cytometry market is expected to grow from USD 4.10 Billion in 2017 to USD 8.59 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 9.60% during the forecast period from 2018-2025, according to the new report published by Fior Markets.

Flow cytometry is an analytical tool which is used in the measurement and analysis of several physical characteristics of cells or particles suspended in a fluid. In this procedure, laser beam is passed through suspension. Flow cytometry offers various applications over traditional analytical methods such as ELISA. It delivers more precise and accurate results and requires less time at the same cost. The flow cytometry technology is widely used in academic and clinical research, and diagnosis of diseases such as cancer, HIV, and hematological malignancies. Increasing cases of patients suffering from HIV and cancer is leading to anincrease in the use of flow cytometry in hospitals and diagnostic centers.

Increasing use of flow cytometry in hospitals and diagnostic centers for disease diagnosis such as cancer, HIV, and hematological malignancies is propelling the growth of the market in the forecast period. In addition, growth in health care infrastructure is also boosting the growth of the market. High cost of equipment in emerging economies may restrict the growth of the market. However, medical advancements in the field of flow cytometry and increasing applications of flow cytometry are augmenting the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global flow cytometry market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Sysmex Partec, Apogee Flow Systems, Stratedigm, Beckman Coulter, Sony Biotechnology, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Miltenyi Biotec, Biomérieux S.A., Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Cytonome St, Enzo Life Sciences, Luminex and others. Key players active in the market are involved in the collaborative agreements and expansion to bolster the growth of the market.

Competitors are gaining market penetration by setting up manufacturing plants and new product launches in untapped regions of developing countries. For instance, in September 2015, BD Life Sciences collaborated with Seegene Inc. for the development of multiplex real-time PCR reagents for the BD max system in a probe to gain more share.

Furthermore, in January 2018, Attune NxT Flow Cytometer system made multiparametric flow cytometry available to researchers. In 2018, Agilent Technologiesacquired ACEA Biosciences Inc. This move has expanded its global revenue base, product portfolio, and strengthened its position in the market.

The bead-based technology segment held the largest market share and was valued around USD 2.21 billion in 2017.

The technology segment is divided into cell-based and bead-based flow cytometry. The bead-based technology segment dominated the global flow cytometry market and held the largest market share and was valued around USD 2,214.72 million in 2017. Cell-based technology offers advantages including its capacity to detect multiple analytes, high reproducibility, stability, and speed.

Reagents and consumables segment is dominating and held the largest market share of 47.28% in 2017.

The product and service segment is classified into reagents and consumables, instruments, services, software and accessories. Reagents and consumables segment is dominating the global flow cytometry market and held the largest market share of 47.28% in 2017. Requirement and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays by end users is supporting the growth of the segment.

Research segment is growing with the highest CAGR of 12.07% in the forecast period.

Application segment includes research applications, clinical applications and industrial applications. Research segment is expected to grow at a lucrative CAGR of 12.07% in the forecast period. Increasing R&D pertaining to cancer and other infectious diseases and various applications in several industries such as food microbiology and plant tissue culture are driving the growth of the segment.

Hospitals segment is expected to dominate and was valued around USD 1.80 billion in 2017

End user segment is categorised into academic and research institutes, hospitals & clinical testing laboratories and pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies. Hospitals segment was valued around USD 1.80 million in 2017 and is expected to dominate the flow cytometry market over the forecast period. Increasing diagnostic tests rising, prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases and growing awareness are contributing to the growth of the segment.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Flow Cytometry Market



North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region captured the largest share of global flow cytometry market and was valued around USD 1.97 billion in 2017, whereas Asia pacific is anticipated to register the highest growth in the forecast period. North America is dominating the flow cytometry market due to presence of supportive government reforms, advanced technologies for molecular diagnostics and availability of skilled professionals in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period. Increasing funding for biotech industry development,the presence of unexploited opportunities and constantly improving healthcare infrastructure in the region are some of the factors accounting for the rapid growth of Asia Pacific region.

About the report:

