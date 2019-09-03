FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon Professionals Lead Who’s Who Legal Consulting Experts Guide for Fourth Consecutive Year
/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that the firm and its Compass Lexecon subsidiary had the most professionals named to the Who’s Who Legal: Consulting Experts guide for the fourth consecutive year. The annual guide recognizes professionals across the globe who specialize in economic, forensic and litigation, and transactional services.
FTI Consulting and Compass Lexecon had 149 professionals named to the list, more than twice as many as the next firm. These experts represent the firm’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Economic Consulting, Forensic and Litigation Consulting and Technology segments and hail from 18 countries around the world.
“What differentiates FTI Consulting is the power and depth of our expertise,” said Steven H. Gunby, President and Chief Executive Officer of FTI Consulting. “We pride ourselves on having leaders in critical areas who are called on for the largest and most significant client matters in the legal world. This allows us to attract and retain the best talent in the market and create opportunities for our people.”
FTI Consulting professionals named to the 2019 list include the following:
Asset Recovery Experts
-
Wayne Anthony, Managing Director – London
-
John Ayres, Senior Managing Director – British Virgin Islands
-
John Batchelor, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
-
Andrew Durant, Senior Managing Director – London
-
David Griffin, Senior Managing Director – Cayman Islands
-
Nick Gronow, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
-
Stephanie Lhomme, Senior Managing Director – Paris
-
Andrew Morrison, Senior Managing Director – Cayman Islands
-
Ian Morton, Senior Director – Melbourne
-
Nilani Perera, Managing Director – Cayman Islands
- Ian Thompson, Senior Managing Director – London
Competition Economists
-
Margaret Guerin-Calvert, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
-
Susan Manning, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Nicola Theron, Senior Managing Director – Cape Town
Construction – Quantum & Delay
-
Roy Andrew, Managing Director – Stirling
-
William Berkowitz, Senior Managing Director – Great Neck
-
Michael Cross, Managing Director – London
-
Garry Crossley, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
-
Stuart Downes, Senior Director – Perth
-
Jon Dyson, Senior Director – Melbourne
-
Alastair Farr, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Paul Ficca, Global Segment Leader, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Seattle
-
Juliette Fortin, Senior Managing Director – Paris
-
Neil Gaudion, Senior Managing Director – Atlanta
-
Thomas Hofbauer, Senior Managing Director – Munich
-
Clive Holloway, Senior Director – Hong Kong
-
Christopher Larkin, Senior Managing Director – Toronto
- Lee Baker, Senior Director – Singapore
-
Patrick McGeehin, Senior Managing Director – Rockville
-
Graham McNeill, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
-
David Murphy, Senior Managing Director – Dubai
- Andrew Oddie, Senior Director – Singapore
-
Carlos Ortega, Managing Director – Bogotá
-
Robert Poole, Managing Director – Toronto
-
Stephen Rae, Senior Managing Director – Perth
-
James Taylor, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
-
Peter Vosbikian, Senior Director – Philadelphia
- Louie Wu, Senior Managing Director – Seattle
Construction – Quantum & Delay – Future Leaders
-
Ali Al-Ahmad, Senior Director – Toronto
-
Manoj Bahl, Managing Director – London
-
Jonathan Haag, Senior Director – Miami
-
Mehmet Karakoc, Managing Director – London
- Adrian Kong, Director – Singapore
- Thierry Linares, Managing Director – Paris
Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery Experts
-
Sonia Cheng, Managing Director – London
-
Brett Clapp, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
-
Craig Earnshaw, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Veeral Gosalia, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
-
Brett Harrison, Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
-
Christopher Hatfield, Senior Director – Sydney
-
Nick Hourigan, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Paul Prior, Managing Director – Dublin
-
Daniel Roffman, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
-
Ian Smith, Managing Director – London
-
David Turner, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
- Paul Walker, Senior Managing Director – Dubai
Digital & Data – Digital Forensic Experts
-
Gino Bello, Managing Director – Singapore
-
Brett Clapp, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
-
Craig Earnshaw, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Brett Harrison, Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
-
Steven McNew, Senior Managing Director – Houston
-
Ian Smith, Managing Director – London
- Paul Walker, Senior Managing Director – Dubai
Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages
-
Chaitanya Arora, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
-
David Ashton, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Mark Bezant, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Matthias Cazier-Darmois, Managing Director – Paris
-
Richard Edwards, Senior Managing Director – London
-
John Ellison, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Paul Ficca, Global Segment Leader, Forensic and Litigation Consulting – Seattle
-
Juliette Fortin, Senior Managing Director – Paris
-
Steve Harris, Senior Managing Director – Dubai
-
Patrick Hébréard, Managing Director – Paris
-
Basil Imburgia, Senior Managing Director – New York
- Will Inglis, Affiliate – London
-
Christopher Larkin, Senior Managing Director – Toronto
-
Jeff Litvak, Senior Managing Director – Chicago
-
Noel Matthews, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Graham McNeill, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
-
Meloria Meschi, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Neal Mizrahi, Senior Managing Director – Toronto
-
James Nicholson, Senior Managing Director – Singapore
-
Mike Pilgrem, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Jon Rowell, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
-
Michael Salve, Senior Managing Director – New York
-
James Searby, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
-
Kenneth Stern, Senior Managing Director – New York
-
Navin Waghe, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Dawna Wright, Senior Managing Director – Melbourne
- Andrew Wynn, Senior Managing Director – London
Forensic Accountants
-
Stephen Burlone, Senior Managing Director – Boston
-
Andrew Durant, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Benjamin Ee, Managing Director – Singapore
-
John Ellison, Senior Managing Director – London
-
Peter Glanville, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
-
Julian Glass, Senior Managing Director – London
-
David Griffin, Senior Managing Director – Cayman Islands
-
Basil Imburgia, Senior Managing Director – New York
- Will Inglis, Affiliate – London
-
Lindi Jarvis, Senior Managing Director – Seattle
-
Eddie Lam, Senior Managing Director – Shanghai
-
Stephanie Lhomme, Senior Managing Director – Paris
-
Jeff Litvak, Senior Managing Director – Chicago
-
Andrew Morrison, Senior Managing Director – Cayman Islands
-
Brian Ong, Senior Managing Director – New York
-
Geoffrey Peck, Managing Director – Melbourne
-
José Piñeiro, Senior Managing Director – Madrid
-
Jon Rowell, Senior Managing Director – Hong Kong
-
Ian Thompson, Senior Managing Director – London
- Dawna Wright, Senior Managing Director – Melbourne
Forensic Accountants – Future Leaders
- Tara Mulkeen, Senior Managing Director – New York
Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders
-
Ben Johnson, Managing Director – Hong Kong
-
Montek Mayal, Senior Managing Director – New Delhi
- Navin Waghe, Senior Managing Director – London
Compass Lexecon professionals named to the 2019 list include the following:
Competition Economists
-
Enrique Andreu, Executive Vice President – Brussels
-
Jonathan Baker, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
-
Gustavo Bamberger, Executive Vice President – Chicago
-
Dennis Carlton, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
-
Mary Coleman, Executive Vice President – Boston
-
Justin Coombs, Executive Vice President – London
-
Lorenzo Coppi, Executive Vice President – London
-
Miguel de la Mano, Executive Vice President – Brussels
-
Neil Dryden, Executive Vice President – London
-
Kirsten Edwards-Warren, Executive Vice President – London
-
Kenneth Elzinga, Senior Consultant – Virginia
-
Fredrick Flyer, Executive Vice President – Chicago
-
Richard Gilbert, Senior Consultant – Oakland
-
Urs Haegler, Vice President – London
-
Mark Israel, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
-
Joseph Kalt, Senior Economist – Boston
-
Michael Katz, Senior Consultant – Oakland
-
Bryan Keating, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
-
Benjamin Klein, Senior Consultant – Los Angeles
-
Thilo Klein, Executive Vice President – London
-
William Landes, Co-Founder and Chairman Emeritus – Chicago
-
Andres Lerner, Executive Vice President – Los Angeles
-
Boaz Moselle, Executive Vice President – London
-
Damien Neven, Senior Consultant – Brussels
-
Daniel O’Brien, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
-
Janusz Ordover, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
-
Jonathan Orszag, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
-
Jorge Padilla, Senior Managing Director – Madrid
-
Matthias Pflanz, Senior Consultant – London
-
Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid
-
Roy Rosenberg, Senior Vice President – Tel Aviv
-
Daniel Rubinfeld, Senior Consultant – Oakland
-
Pekka Sääskilahti, Senior Vice President – Helsinki
-
Marius Schwartz, Senior Consultant – Los Angeles
-
David Sevy, Executive Vice President – Paris
-
Loren Smith, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
-
Pablo Spiller, Senior Consultant – New York
-
Elizabeth Xiao-Ru Wang, Executive Vice President – Boston
-
Nadine Watson, Senior Vice President – Madrid
-
Robert Willig, Senior Consultant – Washington, D.C.
- Elena Zoido, Executive Vice President – Madrid
Competition Economists – Future Leaders
-
Patricia Lorenzo, Vice President – Madrid
-
Andy Parkinson, Vice President – London
- Laura Phaff, Vice President – London
Digital & Data – Data and E-Discovery Experts
- Michael Katz, Senior Consultant – Oakland
Financial Advisory and Valuation – Quantum of Damages
-
Manuel Abdala, Executive Vice President – Washington, D.C.
-
Joseph Cavicchi, Executive Vice President – Boston
-
Justin Coombs, Executive Vice President – London
-
Lorenzo Coppi, Executive Vice President – London
-
Kevin Dages, Executive Vice President – Chicago
-
Neil Dryden, Executive Vice President – London
-
Daniel Fischel, Chairman and President – Chicago
-
Eric Henson, Executive Vice President – Boston
-
Mark Israel, Senior Managing Director – Washington, D.C.
-
Joseph Kalt, Senior Economist – Boston
-
Pablo López Zadicoff, Senior Vice President – Washington, D.C.
-
Stephen Makowka, Senior Consultant – Boston
-
Boaz Moselle, Executive Vice President – London
-
Miguel Nakhle, Senior Vice President – Houston
-
Jorge Padilla, Senior Managing Director – Madrid
-
Frédéric Palomino, Senior Vice President – Paris
-
Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid
-
Marcelo Schoeters, Senior Vice President – Buenos Aires
-
David Sevy, Executive Vice President – Paris
-
Pablo Spiller, Senior Consultant – New York
-
Nadine Watson, Senior Vice President – Madrid
- Sebastian Zuccon, Senior Vice President – Buenos Aires
Forensic Accountants
-
Jorge Padilla, Senior Managing Director – Madrid
- Alejandro Requejo, Executive Vice President – Madrid
Quantum of Damages – Future Leaders
- Gustavo De Marco, Senior Vice President – Miami
About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 4,700 employees located in 28 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.03 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2018. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.
FTI Consulting, Inc.
555 12th Street NW
Washington, DC 20004
+1.202.312.9100
Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com
Media Contact:
Matthew Bashalany
+1.617.897.1545
matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com
