SiC Power Semiconductor Industry Global Production,Growth,Share,Demand and Applications Forecast to 2023

SiC Power Semiconductor Industry 2019

The compound semiconductor SiC or silicon carbide is largely used across industries to reduce energy consumption. Composed of silicon and carbide, SiC offers many benefits over silicon. The state-of-the-art SiC devices realize high blocking voltage and support high-frequency operation, low power dissipation, and high-temperature operation. For instance, silicon carbide can operate at temperatures as high as 400 degrees Celsius. These characteristics help save energy, improve reliability, and support better system integration. Industries combine the SiC technology with widespread system understanding, manufacturing excellence, and best-in-class packaging to develop new product designs with the finest system cost-performance ratio. The report shows that SiC power semiconductor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 26.3%, thereby attaining the valuation of USD 1359.2 million by the end of 2023.

Key Players

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, Cree Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor, and Others are the key players in the global SiC power semiconductor market.

In the coming years, SiC solutions are expected to grow into other application fields such as industrial or traction drives. This is important to improve efficiency, reduce loss, and lessen heat sink requirements. SiC devices are popularly used for high-end solutions. They also help reduce system cost in certain application areas. SiC semiconductors have zero reverse recovery charge and this factor helps improve system efficiency. Small footprint devices with high power density reduce system size and weight, while promising superior performance. They also have high thermal conductivity when compared to silicon. The demand for SiC substrates and power semiconductors is also high because of the growing demand for electric vehicles and other systems.

Segmentation:

The market for SiC power semiconductor is divided by device, wafer size, application, and end user.

Based on device, the market is segmented into MOSFET, module, diode, SiC discrete devices and SiC bare die devices.

Based on wafer size, the market is divided into 2-inch, 4-inch, 6-inch, and more.

Based on the application of SiC power semiconductor, the market is bifurcated into power supply and inverter, industrial motor drives, RF devices and cellular base stations, railway traction, power grids, EV motors, and more.

Based on end users, the market is divided into telecommunication, energy and power, electronics, automotive, and more.

Regional Analysis:

The main regions considered for analyzing the market for SiC power semiconductor devices are North America (the United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, South Korea, Japan and Australia) the Middle East, and LAMEA (South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Nigeria and more).

Among the regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to rule the market as it has many key players such as Japan, China, and South Korea. The key players are also showing interest in Asia-Pacific and are investing in the region in search for different opportunities. North America has many research centers and is expected to be the second dominating region for SiC power semiconductor devices.

Industry News:

With an increased demand for SiC devices, the latest research conducted by HIS Markit shows that the market for SiC power semiconductor will reach up to $1 billion in 2020.

