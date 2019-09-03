WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Game Engines Market 2019 Share, Current Trends, Opportunities, Growth Size & Forecasts 2024”.

Game Engines Industry 2019

As per the Wise Guy Report The global Game Engines market valued at 1760 million USD (2018) is expected to reach 3650 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at CAGR of 13.0% between 2019 and 2024.

A game engine is a software framework for video games to be created and developed. They are used by developers to produce consoles, mobile devices and personal computers games. The manufacturing method is analyzed for different dimensions of plant distribution, ability, business production, R&D status, source of raw material, and source of technology. This offers the fundamental Game Engines industry data.

Key players

Unity Technologies

Epic Games

Chukong Tech

Crytek

Valve Corporation

YoYo Games

The Game Creators

Marmalade Tech

Idea Fabrik

Leadwerks Software

Sony

Amazon

GameSalad

Scirra

Corona Labs (Organization)

Silicon Studio Corp

Garage Games

Briar Wallace/Blender Foundation (Organization)

The OGRE Team (Organization)

Godot Engine (Community developed)

Mario Zechner (Personal)

Game Engines is used primarily for two apps: PC Games (desktop, laptop), Mobile Games (smart phones, PS devices, tablets, etc.), TV Games and Other Games. And PC Games was the most commonly used region in 2016, which accounted for about 56% of the worldwide total. And mobile game is the world's fast-growing industry, particularly in China, where Tencent and Netease are leading, and so on.

Scope of the Report - Market segments by Type, Application & Companies

This report studies the Game Engines and Development Software market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Game Engines and Development Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Report talks about top companies in the gaming industry like Microsoft Amazon Lumberyard ,Unreal Engine, Blender, CRYENGINE, Unity, XSplit, RPG Maker, Construct, ARKit Godot Engine, Kivy and more.

The report gives insightful analyses with comprehensive understanding of Game Engines. Additionally, the report is a complete guide which helps in understanding key drivers and the main barriers.

Analysis of Global and regional Game Engines market

Europe and the United States have been the world's two biggest consumer nations of Game Engines over the previous few years and will continue to grow in the coming years. The European and US markets respectively accounted for around 29 percent of the worldwide market in 2016, while Japan and Korea accounted for around 13 percent, followed by China with a share of around 4 percent as Chinese game developers generally use free game engines.

In subsequent years, particularly in China, the Asia-Pacific will also be occupying rapidly increasing areas in India and Southeast Asia for more market share. North America will still play an important role, especially the United States, which cannot be ignored. Any modifications from the U.S. could influence Game Engines growth trend.

USA’s market respectively took up about 29% the global market in 2016, while Japan and Korea are about 13%, and China is followed with the share about 4% as Chinese game developers usually use free game engines.USA, Germany, China, UK and Japan are now the key developers of Game Engines.

