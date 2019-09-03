Organic Wine Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Wise.Guy.

A recent report indicates that the global Organic Wine market is set to rise at a sustained growth rate in the period 2019-2023, with more than 1 billion bottles to be consumed by the end of 2022, as against 676 million bottles by the end of 2017. The report also presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key Organic Wine businesses. The report consists of 15 chapters.

Organic wine is wine made from grapes grown with organic farming techniques. This means, it includes the exclusion of chemical fertilizer and pesticide use, and the use of organic and natural fertilizer. The market is relatively small, just 3.6% of world consumption, but is rapidly growing due to increasing demand for organic products.

Segmental Analysis

The report observes the global Organic Wine market segments based on four aspects; product type, manufacturers, application, and region.

Segments on the basis of type include

Organic Sparkling Wine

Organic Still Wine

Segments based on manufacturers include

E&J Gallo

The Wine Group

Constellation Brands

Castel

Accolade Wines

Cantine Riunite & CIV

Concha y Toro

Treasury Wine Estates

Grupo Penaflor

Pernod-Ricard

Bronco Wine

Caviro

Trinchero Family Estates

Antinori

Changyu

Casella Family Brands

Diageo

China Great Wall Wine

Jacob's Creek

Kendall-Jackson Vineyard Estates

Segments based on Application include

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialist Retailers

Online Channel

Others

Regional Analysis

Regions, in the report, have been divided into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and the Middle East & Africa, in the following manner:

North America- U.S. and Canada

Latin America- Mexico and Brazil

Europe- Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, and Spain

The Middle East and Africa- Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey and GCC countries.

EU is by far the largest producer of organic wine, amounting for up to 90% of all wine growing organic area.

The leading players are focusing on technological advancements to improve product quality. The long term development for this market can be attained by continuing the ongoing process improvements and financial stability to invest in the best industrial practices.

The report takes into account various factors, qualitative and quantitative, and reaches on projections based on extensive research of past trends, market behavior, industry performance, technological potential and uses different methodological techniques like SWOT Analysis to arrive at an entirely new set of trade based study on the Organic Wine Market.

Research Objectives

To gauge the past global trends in the Organic Wine market, and forecast future progression of the industry, using effective and modern analytical tools.

To provide detailed segmental analysis of the market based on product type, application and regions.

To access the key players in the industry, and study their market contribution, future strategies such as expansion, new launches, acquisitions, etc.

To study key factors like opportunities, drivers, risks, and economy, market potential etc., influencing the growth of the sector.



