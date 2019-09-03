TLC to Present as Panelist among Key Opinion Leaders at the BTIG Pain Management Forum

/EIN News/ -- SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and TAIPEI, Taiwan, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152) announced today that the Company’s management team has been invited to participate in the BTIG Pain Management Forum on September 11, 2019, where TLC will present data on TLC599 and TLC590. TLC599 is a non-opioid, proprietary BioSeizer® sustained release formulation of dexamethasone intended to manage osteoarthritis pain for up to six months. TLC590 is a non-opioid, BioSeizer® formulation of ropivacaine with the potential to manage postsurgical pain for four to seven days with a single dose, possibly deterring the use of opioids following surgeries.

TLC President George Yeh will speak at two panels alongside key opinion leaders in the anesthesiology space, who will share their respective practices and how their prescribing trends are changing. A Q&A session will conclude the panels. More information on the forum is as follows:

BTIG Pain Management Forum

Date: Wednesday, September 11, 2019 Location: BTIG Offices Panel Presentation & Discussion:

Title: Emerging Non-Opioid Based Treatments: What’s Coming Down the Pipe? Time: 2:00pm ET Panel Presentation & Discussion:

Title: Driving Value in an Opioid Crisis Environment: What Other Factors Drive Utilization of Non-Opioids: A Payor’s Perspective Time: 3:30pm ET

About TLC

TLC (Nasdaq: TLC, TWO: 4152) is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of novel nanomedicines that maximize the potential of its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform (LipAD™). TLC believes that its deep experience with liposome science allows TLC to combine onset speed and benefit duration, and improve active drug concentrations while decreasing unwanted systemic exposures. TLC’s BioSeizer® technology is designed to enable local sustained release of therapeutic agents at the site of disease or injury; its NanoX™ active drug loading technology is designed to alter the systemic exposure of the drug, potentially reducing dosing frequency and enhancing distribution of liposome-encapsulated active agents to the desired site. These technologies are versatile in the choice of active pharmaceutical ingredients and scalable with respect to manufacturing. TLC has a diverse, wholly owned portfolio of therapeutics that target areas of unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology, and oncology.

