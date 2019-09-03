Global Veterinary Medical Equipment Market Opportunities And Strategies Research Report

TheBusinessResearchCompany.com offers Veterinary Medical Equipment Global Market Report 2019 from its research database.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veterinary medical equipment market expected to reach a value of nearly $12.7 Billion by 2022, significantly growing at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. The growth in the Veterinary Medical Equipment market is due to increase in healthcare technology, growing ageing population and growing awareness about healthcare. However, the market for Veterinary Medical Equipment is expected to face certain restraints from several factors such as weak wage growth in developed Economies and rising rate if interest.

The veterinary medical equipment market consists of sales of veterinary medical equipment and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce veterinary medical equipment used in diagnosis, monitoring and treatment of medical conditions in animals. This industry includes establishments that produce veterinary surgical equipment such as endoscopic systems, dental equipment, veterinary telemetry services and others.

The global veterinary medical equipment market is further segmented based on type and geography.

By Type - The veterinary medical equipment market is segmented into veterinary diagnostic equipment, anesthesia equipment, patient monitoring equipment, other veterinary medical equipment among these segments, veterinary diagnostic accounts for the largest share in the global Veterinary Medical Equipment market.

By Geography - The global veterinary medical equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America was the largest region in the global nephrology and urology devices market.

Trends In The Veterinary Medical Equipment Market

Companies in the veterinary medical equipment market have started using 3D Printers due to its better treatment providing capabilities. 3D Printers are devices that use layers of different materials to form a physical object for a given digital model. 3D Printers in veterinary practices enables to create model of the patient bone from patient scan information. Study of the model helps to provide better treatment to vets and prevents infection during surgeries.

Potential Opportunities In The Veterinary Medical Equipment Market

With increase in Increased Pet Spending, Increased Pet Ownership by Gen X and Y adult and Emerging Markets Growth the scope and potential for the global veterinary medical equipment market is expected to significantly rise in the forecast period.

Major players in the veterinary medical equipment market include Carestream Health, IDEXX Laboratories Inc., Agfa Healthcare, MinXray Inc., Diagnostic Imaging Systems.

