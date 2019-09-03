Hong Kong’s data center market will face mounting challenges over the next 5 years

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuddeComm has released a series of country reports on data centers and analysts found that over the next 5 to 10 years, Hong Kong will face a growing number of challenges due to many new local supply entering the market, and a growing secondary and cheaper market in neighboring countries Indonesia and Malaysia.



Key findings include:

Google, Facebook and Alibaba Cloud have been key in driving demand for data centre services, significantly increasing their uptake of data centre capacity in Asia and particularly in Hong Kong over the past few years, by building massive-scale platforms.



The Asia-Pacific region is undergoing strong wholesale colocation growth driven by large-scale international cloud providers ( Amazon Web Service (AWS), Google, Microsoft and IBM) as they expand in major hubs Sydney, Melbourne, Singapore, Hong Kong and Tokyo.



Cloud operators have overtaken financial service clients to be the largest occupiers of data centers.



Hong Kong provides land for data center use such as the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTPC). Other concentrations of data centers can be found in Tseung Kwan O Industrial Estate.

