Connect Your Creativity and Well-being at the 10th Annual Culture Days

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready to jump into a weekend of music, visual art, dance, and much more at Culture Days on September 27, 28 & 29. Culture Days is one weekend jam-packed with thousands of free hands-on and interactive events and activities, which will allow your creativity to soar. We’re celebrating ten years of showcasing all that arts and culture has to offer from coast to coast, and the key ingredient is you. Curiosity and a taste for adventure and fun are the only requirements to create an experience you’ll never forget.



Creativity, the Arts, and Well-being is the 2019 theme. All year long, Culture Days is sharing research, ideas, and stories showcasing the deep connection between arts and culture and quality of life.

This year’s theme hails results from a general population survey commissioned by Culture Days in 2018*. It revealed that 72% of Canadians see arts and culture as a contributor to their mental well-being and 57% to their physical health. Canadians credit taking part in arts and culture with aiding relaxation (56%), improving mood (52%) reducing stress (52%) and building connections with other people (44%) and their community (38%). Overall, 83% of Canadians report that arts and culture improve the vitality and livability of our communities, and 80% felt it brings us together.

“Our theme of Creativity, the Arts, and Well-being has inspired event organizers to reflect on the deep, meaningful, and long-term impacts that arts and culture have in their communities,” said Aubrey Reeves, Culture Days National Executive Director. “The 10th annual Culture Days weekend has become the perfect opportunity to highlight the many ways arts and culture involvement improves our lives!”

Gain further inspiration on the topic by reading the special blog series by Leah Sandals and dive into other profiles and inspiring stories on the Culture Days blog . Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram to join the conversation.

* Research commissioned by Culture Days, conducted by independent research firm Maru/Matchbox. Nation-wide English language general population survey of 1,007 randomly selected Canadian adults.

Culture Days Weekend 2019 is September 27, 28, 29

Find Events

With thousands of events registered, everyone can find something that appeals to them. Events can be viewed on the map or filtered by Province, Tags, or Languages.

Plan your Culture Days weekend with My Collections

Start planning what to see and do during the Culture Days weekend using My Collections. This handy tool allows you to pick and sort events you want to remember or promote, and organize them into custom Collections. Access My Collections through your registered account . You can share links to your Collections directly with others, and update and change them as the weekend approaches.

Follow along!

#CultureDays and @culturedays on Twitter | Facebook | Instagram

About Culture Days

Culture Days has become the largest cultural event in Canada, attracting an estimated 2 million annual attendees to thousands of free activities and performances hosted by artists, cultural organizations and municipalities in 355 communities across Canada. The range of events is as vast and diverse as Canada itself and the tenth year is shaping up to be the best yet. From the Yukon to New Brunswick, British Columbia to Hudson’s Bay – and all points in between – Culture Days highlights and amplifies the diverse arts and cultural life of our communities. As a leading national voice for an active and engaged cultural life, Culture Days provides a range of tools and skill development resources that lead to greater cultural engagement. The Culture Days annual national awareness campaign culminates in a three-day celebration of the arts starting on the last Friday of September. Culture Days is a registered charity, visit culturedays.ca for more information and to donate .

Financial support for Culture Days is provided by the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage and the Canada Council for the Arts. Culture Days is also made possible through the support of Pattison (National Out-of-home Media Partner), Cineplex Media (National Media Partner), and BT/A (National Creative Partner).

For media inquiries contact:

Mercedes Findlay

416.557.3361

mercedes@mercedesfindlayconsulting.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/32f4ed7f-34f1-42cb-9a8b-a39f5a3bc26c

Arts and Culture Help Well-being Most Canadians agree that arts and culture are important to our mental well-being



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.