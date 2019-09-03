Biological Safety Testing Market Growth Outlook remains strong with CAGR of 11.61% through 2025

Biological SafetyTesting Market Value, USD Million

Global Biological Safety Testing Market, size, share, Outlook and Growth Opportunities to 2025: By Product, By Application, By Test, and By Region

SOUTHLAKE, TX, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biological safety testing market outlook for the 2019-2025 forecast period identifies growing bio-pharmaceutical industry, research labs and life sciences CROs coupled with large scale demand for therapeutic advance drug development as emerging biological safety testing market trends impacting long term growth.

In addition, increasing burden of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), intense microbial contamination rates along with stringent regulations over quality of food & drugs influences the market value over the fiscal term.

Request Sample @ https://www.oganalysis.com/sample/216119

Food processing and pharmaceutical manufacturers are increasingly adapting biological testing at various levels of production cycles. In 2019, Telstar has launched an innovative range of high-end Class II Biological Safety cabinets that offer high performance, and energy savings.

However, high cost of biologics safety testing and lack of well-developed healthcare in underdeveloped countries are hampering the growth of biologics safety testing market.



Key vendors of biological safety testing market investing to meet new and unmet needs of research & labs

The ongoing burden of chronic disease and epidemic breakout of new viral threats strengthens the demand for advance clinical laboratories and biological testing tools.

In Aug 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. showcased latest instruments, assays and software for improving speed, accuracy and usability across clinical and research labs during the 71st AACC.

Browse Biological safety Testing Market Research Report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/216119/biological-safety-testing-market

Further, key initiatives taken up by health organizations to control biological contamination will drive the biological safety testing market growth across the globe.

Vaccines and Therapeutics segment continue to strengthen their biological safety testing market share

Rapid Advancements in the field of vaccine development and testing largely seeks strong biological safety testing market opportunity. Multiple stages of vaccine development beginning with identifying natural antigen, assay development and finally immune response has compelled priorities, in particular by World Health Organization/United Nations Development Program for vaccine development

Accordingly, prioritizing advance vaccine research by WHO aided in successful week response to 2018 spread of Ebola in Congo experimental vaccine saving lives and slowing the spread.

Automated liquid handling and cell culture systems by Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., are seeking strong market presence with benefits of reduce amount of time spent performing tedious tasks as well as improving consistency.

Request for Special Discount on Biological safety Testing Market report @ https://www.oganalysis.com/discount/216119

Endotoxin tests dominates the global biological safety testing market

Endotoxin tests dominated the global biological safety testing market attributed to numerous types of endotoxin tests, such as gel clot endotoxin testing, turbidimetric method, and USP chromogenic endotoxins testing.

On regional scale, North America continues to strongly imprint over biological safety testing market growth

The strong presence of several NPOs and regulatory organizations that promote biological safety testing largely drives the biological safety testing market across Americas.

Additionally, the focus of organizations such as the FDA, the CDC, and the American Biological Safety Association (ABSA) towards promoting biological safety in several industries such as pharmaceutical and bio technology will also drive the growth of the market in this region.

Further, clustering of key players across the region are expanding scientific portfolio and geographic footprint with M&A activity. For instance, In April 2019, Charles River announced acquisition of Citoxlab, which also includes AccelLAB, Atlanbio, and SOLVO Biotechnology to partner with clients the drug discovery and development continuum.

Key participants operating in global biological safety testing market

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi Apptec, Sartorius AG, Cytovance Biologics, Inc., Pace Analytical Services Inc., Toxikon Corporation, and Eurofins Scientific Se., are some of the key players leading in global biological safety testing market.

Related Reports

• Biological Testing Market

• Agricultural Biologicals Testing Market (https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/211408/agricultural-biologicals-testing-market)

• Pathogen Microbiological Testing of Water Market (https://www.oganalysis.com/industry-reports/213445/pathogen-microbiological-testing-of-water-market)

About OG Analysis:

OG Analysis has been a trusted research partner for 10+ years delivering most reliable analysis, information and innovative solutions. OG Analysis is one of the leading players in market research industry serving 980+ companies across multiple industry verticals. Our core client centric approach comprehends client requirements and provides actionable insights that enable users to take informed decisions.

Contact Us:

Anil Kumar

Phone: +91-7337 01 3757

Email: sales@oganalysis.com

Website: https://www.oganalysis.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/og-analysis/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.