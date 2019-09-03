The World Market for Dental Practice Management Software 2019-2027: Medical Tourism in Emerging Nations Boasts Great Potential

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Practice Management Software Market to 2027 - Global Analysis and Forecasts By Delivery Mode, Component and Geography" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global dental practice management software market is expected to reach US$ 4,299.6 Mn in 2027 from US$ 1,721 Mn in 2018. The dental practice management software market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 11.2% from 2019-2027.



The market is driven by the factors such as, rising prevalence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing geriatric population. However, the high costs of dental procedures may limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.



As per the World health Organization's, Global Burden of Disease Study 2016 estimated that around 3.58 billion people across the globe suffer from dental caries (tooth decay) in permanent teeth. The WHO also states that periodontal (gum) disease, which is a prominent cause of tooth loss was estimated to be the 11th most prevalent disease on a global scale.



Globally, it is estimated that 2.4 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth and 486 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth. Also, according to the American College of Prosthodontics (ACP), 178 million Americans are missing at least one tooth.



Additionally, 40 million people on an average in the United States are missing all of their teeth. The ACP estimates that this number is expected to rise over the next two decades owing to increasing cavity and tooth decay. The high prevalence of dental issues will boost the adoption of dental practice management solutions by the dentists in the coming few years.



Global dental practice market management software was segmented by delivery mode and component. The delivery mode segment was further divided as on premise delivery mode, web-based delivery mode and cloud-based delivery mode.



Based on the component, the market was segmented as patient communication software, scheduling software, invoice/billing software, insurance management software, and other components. During 2018, the scheduling software led the dental practice management software market, by component.



Some of the major primary and secondary sources included in the report for American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry, American College of Prosthodontics, Japanese Society for Oral Health, Canadian Dental Association, and others.



Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction

1.1 Scope Of The Study

1.2 Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market - By Delivery Mode

1.3.2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market - By Component

1.3.3 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market - By Geography



2. Global Dental Practice Management Software Market - Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Global Dental Practice Management Software Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe - PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific - PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South & Central America PEST Analysis



5. Global Dental Practice Management Software Market - Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Rising Prevalence Of Dental Diseases

5.1.2 Growing Geriatric Population

5.1.3 Increasing Demand For Cosmetic Dentistry

5.2 Key Market Restraints

5.2.1 Limited Reimbursements

5.2.2 High Costs Of Dental Procedures

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Medical Tourism In Emerging Nations

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Innovative Cloud-Based Practice Management Solutions

5.5 Impact Analysis



6. Dental Practice Management Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue Forecasts And Analysis

6.2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, By Geography - Forecasts And Analysis

6.3 Performance Of Key Players

6.3.1 Henry Schein, Inc.

6.3.2 Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

6.4 Expert Opinions



7. Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Analysis- By Delivery Mode

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market By Delivery Mode, 2018 & 2027 (%)

7.3 Web-Based Delivery Mode Market

7.4 Cloud-Based Delivery Mode Market

7.5 On-Premise Delivery Mode Market



8. Global Dental Practice Management Software Market Analysis- By Component

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Dental Practice Management Software Market, By Component 2018 & 2027 (%)

8.3 Scheduling Software Market

8.4 Patient Communication Software Market

8.5 Invoice/Billing Software Market

8.6 Insurance Management Software Market

8.7 Other Components Market



9. Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027 - Geographical Analysis

9.1 North America Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.2 Europe Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.3 Asia Pacific Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.4 Middle East & Africa Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027

9.5 South And Central America Dental Practice Management Software Market Revenue And Forecasts To 2027



10. Dental Practice Management Software Market - Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Comparative Company Analysis

10.3 Growth Strategies Done By The Companies In The Market, (%)

10.4 Organic Developments

10.5 Inorganic Developments



11. Dental Practice Management Software Market-Key Company Profiles

11.1 Carestream Dental, LLC

11.2 Curve Dental, Inc.

11.3 Datacon Dental Systems

11.4 Epic Systems Corporation

11.5 Dentimax

11.6 Henry Schein, Inc.

11.7 Patterson Dental Supply, Inc.

11.8 Gaargle Solutions Inc.

11.9 Nxgn Management, LLC

11.10 Component Systems Inc.



