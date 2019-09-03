The Malaysian Data Centre market sees strong growth thanks to both local and international providers

/EIN News/ -- SYDNEY, Australia, Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuddeComm has released a series of country reports on data centres and analysts found that the Malaysian data centre market is predicted to keep growing over the next 5 years thanks to both local and international providers.



Key findings include:

South East Asia undergoes a period of adjustment as the region absorbs new capacity from recent investment across Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Philippines, Brunei, Indonesia and Thailand.

Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan have developed as regional hubs in the region

But a growing number of operators locate their data centres in Malaysia to enhance data speeds to end-user consumers as local demand increases: consumers need to access high levels of data to watch movies, upload photos and videos, play games or make cashless payments.

Alibaba Cloud entered the Singapore market in 2018 and large international data centre specialists and cloud providers have yet to enter Malaysia.

However, Malaysia is increasingly attractive and seen as a secondary market thats supports the primary locations of international cloud service providers in Singapore.

