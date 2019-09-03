Chimene Van Gundy of Mobile Home Millions to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

NEW BRAUNFELS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable housing is quickly becoming a thing of the past. The cost of living keeps going up, but wages remain flat, and the requirements to rent an apartment can be even more burdensome than a mortgage.

Chimene Van Gundy is the Queen of Mobile Homes. The CEO, founder and creator of the Mobile Home Millionaire System, she believes mobile homes are the last hope in America for affordable housing.

“When you empower people and they have pride and ownership in their community,” says Chimene. “We're making an impact in people’s lives, and we're really out to set a trend and change communities.”

In four years, Chimene has found homes for over 400 families. Her goal is to provide 10,000 units of housing in her lifetime.

“Mobile homes just kind of landed in my lap,” says Chimene. “I went to a tax sale and bid on one, won the bid, but had all these other investors approach me saying, "We get these leads all the time. We don't do anything with them because we don't deal with those people and that asset class."

“That tone was very condescending about people who live in mobile homes and mobile home parks. They really thought of them as trailer trash. Suddenly I had all these leads and all these mobile home deals. I just ran with it and stayed in my own lane. And these communities are great. That's why I really feel this is my calling and I'm so passionate about it.”

Chimene created Mobile Home Millions as a platform to teach others how to use mobile homes to earn money and transform their life.

“Nobody else is doing this,” says Chimene. “Many older people live in mobile homes and are selling them, but they don't know how to use social media, they don't know how to advertise. This is where a motivated seller meets a motivated investor or buyer. You marry the two together and you have a win-win situation for everybody. And now when anybody in the park wants to sell their home, they're sending them to you.”

Chimene says when you're truly out to help people, the money follows.

“If I can teach one stay-at-home mom or single mom how to make $3,000-$5,000 per month without a real estate license, what a transformation that is in somebody's life,” says Chimene. “Imagine a college student; if they did one deal a month, how fast could pay off their school loans? and not have to be tied to that. The change the Mobile Home Millions can offer is revolutionary.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Chimene Van Gundy in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on September 5th and with Jim Masters on September 12th at 2pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have a question for our guest, call (347) 996-3389.

For more information on Chimene Van Gundy, visit www.mobilehomemillions.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.