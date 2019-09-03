Janet Harvey of inviteCHANGE to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

FREELAND, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Janet M Harvey, MCC is a coach with a mission. She is out to improve our world by guiding people on how to think and live like a coach day-to-day. As she marks the 20th year of her InviteCHANGE business, she has used her thinking and strategies to stimulate changes--not just for organizations and business leaders, but for other coaches, and everyone who wants to live with more purpose and happiness.

Janet says that too often, people resist change, choosing instead to hold onto their suffering as the world changes around them. The tagline on her logo, Be the Cause, was created to counteract that. Janet advises people to look deeply and be more proactive about discovering and going after all they want. That path will be different for people, depending on who they are: someone considering becoming a coach, an already practicing coach, an organizational leader, or just any old human being who wants to explore new possibilities and attain a different set of results.

Janet knows that we all have so much potential and it is just waiting to be liberated and expressed throughout our lives. She helps generate the power to transform through the InviteCHANGE suite of solutions. In addition to building and leading the Invite CHANGE organization, Janet is a mentor coach, an active member of The International Coach Federation (ICF), a noted speaker and an author. She discussed This Shift Works, her most recent book, in past weeks’ shows. The book has vital lessons about career success, team leadership and decision-making in today’s business landscape that reflect Janet’s thinking, and will continue to permeate her conversations.

According to this master coach, there are two keys to producing change in life. The first, as noted above and in the company name, is to ask for it; seek it out and plan it. The second major factor in creating change is to identify your authentic self and align everything you do with that. The authentic self is who you would be if there were no limits, no judgements, no self-doubt, and no one else’s power to answer to. It is related to fulfilling your purpose, pursing true happiness and discovering how to live in a way Janet calls sovereign. Everything else radiates out from your authentic self--all you learn and produce--like the spokes in a wheel.

In this next leg of her series, Janet is going to explain many of these concepts and talk about the work she has been doing with organizations, to improve their morale and team structure. You might not be surprised to hear that’s called Creating a Coach Culture.

