Cannabis Concentrate Market Projection By Key Players, Status, Growth, Revenue, SWOT Analysis Forecast 2025

Cannabis Concentrate Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, titled “Discover Global Cannabis Concentrate Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

PUNE, MAHA, INDIA, September 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Cannabis Concentrate Market - 2019-2025



Report Description:

A Cannabis concentrate, also known as marijuana concentrate, refers to a concentrated mass that contains tetrahydrocannabinol or THC as a primary component. Cannabis concentrate is produced through an extraction process during which solvents like butane, carbon dioxide, or ethanol are used to aid proper extraction. Cannabis concentrate is generally called dabs, which is available in several forms. It has multiple other names including budder, hash, cooked, and rolled in joints.

As per the latest report published by QYResearch Group, the global cannabis concentrate market is garnering impressive growth rate over the forecast period. One of the most primary factors driving the cannabis concentrate market is the mounting legalization of marijuana usage. Further, ascension in the adoption of cannabis in medicinal uses and treatment of fatal diseases such as cancer, Parkinson’s as well as post-traumatic stress disorder is propelling the growth noted in the market.

National Health Interview Survey, in 2012, suggested that around 25 billion adults suffered from chronic pain for more than 90 days. This data has indicated a big expansion opportunity available for vendors in the cannabis concentrate market. additionally, the use of concentrate for recreational purposes is observed to boost the market at a remarkable pace.

Free Sample Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4241180-global-cannabis-concentrate-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

The key players covered in this study

Canopy Growth Corporation

Aurora Cannabis

Tikun Olam

Cannabis Science

Aphria

Maricann Group

Tilray

VIVO Cannabis

Medical Marijuana

STENOCARE

Cronos Group

Terra Tech

MedMen

Complete Report »

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4241180-global-cannabis-concentrate-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Scope Of Report:



Market Segmentation

The global cannabis concentrate market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is split into the segments of hashish, cannabis oil, and cannabis budder. Based on application, the market for cannabis concentrate is segmented into recreational, food industry, and pharmaceuticals.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global cannabis concentrated market is segmented, based on region, into North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. The cannabis concentrate market in North America is likely to embrace the largest share during the conjecture period. The United States and Canada are anticipated to spearhead the country-specific market for cannabis concentrate over the forecast period. Magnified awareness towards the health benefits of cannabis is expected to fuel the market growth in the region. Moreover, presence of several market leaders in the region is propelling the growth of the regional cannabis concentrate market. These market giants are expected to focus highly on investing heavily for the development of new products to satisfy changing consumer preferences and create a differentiated product portfolio, enabling them an upper hand in the competition.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth through the conjecture period. Fast-paced acceleration of this regional cannabis concentrate market is owed to the growing authorization towards medical marijuana. Several research and development investments towards the treatment of fatal diseases such as cancer and AIDS is another significant reason driving the APAC’s cannabis concentrate market.

Industry Update

April 2019: humble fume, a leading distributor of cannabis accessory recently announced their partnership with 48North to launch a subsidiary of its company called ‘Fume Labs.’ Fume Labs is a turnkey solution which aids the end-to-end production and distribution of cannabis concentrate.



Table of Content:

1 Study Coverage

2 Executive Summary

3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

4 Breakdown Data by Type

5 Breakdown Data by Application

…

11 Company Profiles

12 Future Forecast

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

Continued …



Download Free Sample Report >>

https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4241180-global-cannabis-concentrate-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

CONTACT US:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.