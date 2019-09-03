Micro Data Center Market Size, Trend, Segmentation, Growth And Opportunities Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

The global micro data center market is slated to reach a substantial market valuation at a steady CAGR over the review period. This remarkable growth is attributed to several factors expected to influence the market.

Drivers, Trends, and Challenges

One of the primary factors driving the growth of the global micro data center market is the growing demand in enterprise data centers for capacity and design stipulations. The increasing advancements in ‘extensive scale integration’ (VLSI) technology benefits microdata centers solutions by adding internet connectivity, increased storage capabilities, and cross-platform data-sharing. The growth in cloud services is also estimated to contribute significantly towards market growth over the assessment period. Other factors that are also anticipated to have a positive impact on the global micro data center market are the availability of contingency backup, energy-effective data center design, low expense requirement, and features including improved portability and scalability. Moreover micro data center solutions also have a relatively faster deployment time frame, which is also likely to increase its popularity among end-user industries. Several companies are increasingly adopting micro data centers for data security concerns, both on-site and in remote locations. Several large enterprises and SMEs are showing interest in micro data centers to streamline their workload. These enterprises are shifting from local infrastructure towards automated micro data centers for data storage, which is expected to consequently driving the growth of the global micro data center market over the assessment period.

Key Players

The report has profiled various noteworthy players in the global micro data centers market. This includes the analysis of various strategies adopted for expansion and an upper hand over their rivals.

Schneider Electric

Hewlett

Rittal

Vertiv

IBM

Eaton

Delta Power Solutions

Orbis

Vapor IO

Canovate

IDC

Altron

Cannon Technologies

Huawei

Sicon Chat Union Electric

KSTAR

On the other hand, the lack of awareness regarding micro data centers is expected to hinder the market growth over the assessment period. Nevertheless, there a broad scope of growth opportunities owing to the relatively superior properties of micro data centers, such as modularity, portability, and flexible design which enables time-effective deployment.

The applications of micro data centers are increasing in several industry verticals such as IT and telecommunications, and banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI). Additionally, the oil and gas, and defense sectors are also expected to witness growing adoption rates in the near future. Mobile computing is also one of the largest application sectors for micro data centers.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, North America is the largest region in terms of value in the global micro data center market and is expected to account for the leading market share over the assessment period. This is attributed to the established IT, telecommunications and BFSI industries in the region, especially in developed economies such as Canada and the U.S The U.S. is the major contributor towards the global micro data center market share.

The Asia Pacific is considered as a promising regional market for micro data centers and is expected to witness significant growth over the review period. Asia Pacific offers a vast scope of growth opportunities for the market, owing to the changing economic dynamics in developing countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea, among others. This has led to an increase in the industrialization and digitization in the region, which offers favorable conditions for market growth over the review period.

