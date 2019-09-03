Mosquito Repellent Products for Children Market Share, Size, Trends, Projection, Revenue, Analysis Forecast To 2025

Mosquito Repellent Products for Children Market - 2019-2025

A new market study, “Mosquito Repellent Products for Children Market By Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Report Description:

A substance applies to the skin, clothing, or other surfaces to discourage mosquitoes from landing or climbing the surface is called a mosquito repellent. A mosquito repellent helps in the prevention and control of the outbreak of various diseases spread by insects such as Lyme disease, malaria, bubonic plague, dengue fever, and river blindness.

As per the latest report published by QYResearch Group, the global mosquito repellent products market is expected to witness intensified growth during the forecast period. The report has also mentioned several factors that are driving the mosquito repellent products market. A rise in the prevalence of mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases is expected to facilitate growth in the market. Further, global warming leads to higher incidence of breeding of mosquitoes, magnifying the rate of growth of the market. Moreover, mounting health awareness and various initiatives taken by the government to control the mosquito population are all fostering the growth in the market to a great extent.

However, some factors are likely to hamper growth in the global mosquito repellent products market over the forecast period. Presence of toxic chemicals in these products such as DEET are known to have bad side effects on the health of humans. This is bound to raise hesitation among consumers regarding the adoption of the same, hindering market growth. Alternatively, massive opportunities for growth in the market are observed, owing to the growing demand for plant-based mosquito repellents and rising penetration of such products in untapped markets of rural areas.

The key players covered in this study

Sawyer

OFF

Coleman

Babyganics

Buzz Away

Repel

PARA’KITO

BADGER

Herbal Armor

MooGoo

Cutter

Scope Of Report:



Market Segmentation

The global mosquito repellent products market is segmented on the basis of type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is studied for the segments of children drive midge spray, children mosquito repellent emulsion. Based on application, the market is segmented into boy and girl.

Detailed Regional Analysis

The global mosquito repellent products market is analyzed for the regions of North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, the market is spearheaded by Asia Pacific at the beginning of the forecast period. It is also estimated to retain its dominance through the forecast period owing to the rapid urbanization of the region. Further, changing lifestyle of people and creating awareness towards health hazards among consumers are other factors driving the regional mosquito repellent products market.

In addition, Asia Pacific is expected to witness mounting demand for mosquito repellent due to rising prevalence of mosquito-related diseases in the region. Moreover, rising population, lack of hygiene and climatic conditions that favor mosquito breeding are fostering market growth for mosquito repellent products.

Competitive Analysis

The key players of the mosquito repellent products market are expected to engage into a continuous implementation of effective marketing strategies aimed towards promoting sale for their product and gain a higher market share. They are also bound to launch awareness campaigns and free sample distribution amongst people.



