Dwagie (大支) Taiwanese Hip Hop Performer to perform @ NYFW with Taiwanese Fashion Designer Sami Chen of HappyFish

Taiwanese Rapper Dwagie speaking and performing at New York Fashion Week with Designer Sami Chen of HappyFish in support of Taiwanese Culture and Independence

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- VR WORLD & SANBAR PERFORMANCE CORP PRESENT:Award Winning Taiwanese Hip Hop Performer Dwagie (大支) in Celebration of the Culture of Taiwan , Peace & Freedomwill be appearing & performing alongside Internationally Renowned Taiwanese Fashion Designer Sami Chen of HappyFish (陳婕妤) In her presentation of the “BElieve in YOUrself” (BE YOU) Collection benefiting the Cristian Rivera Foundation@ New York Fashion Week Thursday September 5, 2019 7:00pm @ VR WORLD: 4 East 34th Street, NY, NYDwagie (大支) Holds 11 nominations and 3 wins at the Golden Indie Music Awards (The Grammys of Taiwan). Winning in past years for Album of the Year, Best R&B Song and Best HipHop Album. Dwagie who has released songs and videos featuring the President of Taiwan, Ing-Wen Tsai (song titled “One Day”), The Dalai Lama (song titled “People”) has also collaborated with famed Rapper Nas for the songs “Classic” and “Refuse to Listen” as well as Raekwon from Wu Tang Clan. Dwagie was also named the Chief Music Director at Hip Hop Palace at the National Palace Museum in Taiwan. Outside of the hip hop scene Dwagie is known for his best-selling single, "Taiwan Song", which projects an unapologetic Taiwanese assertiveness in the current turbulent political climate.Sami Chen (陳婕妤) Lead Designer of HappyFish will show in her 5th season at New York Fashion Week, following her successful first 4 seasons with Rolls Royce and Monster. This Season’s collection entitled “BElieve in YOUrself” (BE YOU) is the designers message to all humanity to value their own uniqueness and self worth and to shrug off the false pressures of society and social media. Sami’s deep belief that kids as well as adults all deserve to be valued for who they are in a positive fear free environment has inspired her creations of beauty to be shown on the runway September 5th. Sami who learned her trade at Shih Chien School of Fashion in Taiwan. Sami is also an accomplished concert pianist and has won many competitions since the age of 5. Also “hopping the runway” will be social media star MIFFY the Bunny (@Bunny.NYC on Instagram and Tiktok) for his 3rd appearance at NYFW. Miffy brings smiles and joy daily to his multitudes of international fans and followers with some of his uplifting videos garnering millions of views.Cristian Rivera Foundation: Cristian Rivera’s journey and determination inspired his father, John "Gungie" Rivera, to start the Cristian Rivera Foundation, a New York City-based 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, that is committed to finding a cure for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG) (a form of pediatric brain cancer) through education, program funding and family support. The foundation strives to increase public awareness and understanding of Pontine Glioma, as well as raise funds that will support medical facilities and scientific trials whose primary focus is to find a cure for the disease. See: http://cristianriverafoundation.org VR industry leader, VR World Ever dream of racing cars in Monte Carlo, walking a plank off the side of a skyscraper, or painting a masterpiece in Google Tilt Brush? All of this is possible at VR World! VR World is North America’s largest virtual reality entertainment venue with over 50 immersive VR experiences. VR World offers a highly curated collection of content ranging from art and film to gaming and multi-player features all in a social setting. Visit www.vrworldnyc.com Famed hair artists from Warren Tricomi Salon ( www.WarrenTricomi.com ) will style the models hair & www.VooDooMakeup.com will provide and style the makeup.For Press Inquiries, Press Passes or Interviews you can email or call PR@SanbarPR.com or 702-625-3760



