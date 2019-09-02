UK Parliament Event: The Plight of Sri Lanka's Tamil Disappered - TGTE
LONDON, UK, September 2, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is organizing an event at the UK Parliament to discuss the plight of Sri Lanka's Tamil Disappeared.
WHEN: September 4 (Wednesday) - 6:00 to 8:00 pm.
WHERE: The House of Commons, London (UK Parliament). Committee Room 10.
--Several UK Parliamentarians will join this event--
* Sri Lanka is the only country in the world where babies have disappeared.
* According to the United Nations, thousands disappeared in Sri Lanka and ranked Sri Lanka as having the second highest number of the disappeared in the world.
MODERATORS:
Hon. Siobhain McDonagh MP
Labour Party - Mitcham and Morden Constituency
All-Party Parliamentary Group for Tamils [Vice-Chair of APPG – T]
Hon. Mahinthan Sivasubramaniam MP
Minister for Human Rights, Mass Atrocities and Prevention of Genocide - TGTE.
Hon.Sockalingam Yogalingam MP, TGTE.
** One minute silence for our Heroes and Tamils who disappeared in Sri Lanka**
SPEECHES:
Hon. Vishvanathan Rudrakumaran
Prime Minister - TGTE
Joining from USA through – SKYPE
Hon. Balambihai Murugathas
Deputy Prime Minister - TGTE
** Mrs Leeladevi Anandanadarajah: Secretary of the Association for Victims of Enforced
Disappearances in the North and East of Sri Lanka. Her son also disappeared in Sri Lanka.**
PANEL DISCUSSION:
1) Dr Sutha Nadarajah MA, PhD (London): Co-convenor Msc Politics of Conflict,
Rights and Justice, Co-Director SOAS University of London.
Topic: “Prevision and non-recurrent of Enforced Disappearance of Tamils in Lanka”
2) Ms. Shivani Jegarajah: Barrister.
Topic: “Continues to Lie and Mislead International Community”
3) Mr. Patrick Lewis: Barrister.
4) Mr. Sen Kandiah: Chair - Tamils for Labour.
5) Councilor Graham Williamson: Executive Director of Nation without States (NwS)
6) Mr. Arun Gananathan: Barrister
Topic: “Sri Lanka is promoting War-criminals and its Armed Forces” by
7) Ms. Ambikai Seevaratnam - ICPPG Director.
Topic: Office of Missing Person (“OMP”) - a White Wash.
*Testimonies by five family members of disappeared Tamil persons*
