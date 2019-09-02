UK Parliament Event: The Plight of Sri Lanka's Tamil Disappered - TGTE

Families of the disappeared

LONDON, UK, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / --The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is organizing an event at the UK Parliament to discuss the plight of Sri Lanka's Tamil Disappeared.WHEN: September 4 (Wednesday) - 6:00 to 8:00 pm.WHERE: The House of Commons, London (UK Parliament). Committee Room 10.--Several UK Parliamentarians will join this event--* Sri Lanka is the only country in the world where babies have disappeared.* According to the United Nations, thousands disappeared in Sri Lanka and ranked Sri Lanka as having the second highest number of the disappeared in the world.MODERATORS:Hon. Siobhain McDonagh MPLabour Party - Mitcham and Morden ConstituencyAll-Party Parliamentary Group for Tamils [Vice-Chair of APPG – T]Hon. Mahinthan Sivasubramaniam MPMinister for Human Rights, Mass Atrocities and Prevention of Genocide - TGTE.Hon.Sockalingam Yogalingam MP, TGTE.** One minute silence for our Heroes and Tamils who disappeared in Sri Lanka**SPEECHES:Hon. Vishvanathan RudrakumaranPrime Minister - TGTEJoining from USA through – SKYPEHon. Balambihai MurugathasDeputy Prime Minister - TGTE** Mrs Leeladevi Anandanadarajah: Secretary of the Association for Victims of EnforcedDisappearances in the North and East of Sri Lanka. Her son also disappeared in Sri Lanka.**PANEL DISCUSSION:1) Dr Sutha Nadarajah MA, PhD (London): Co-convenor Msc Politics of Conflict,Rights and Justice, Co-Director SOAS University of London.Topic: “Prevision and non-recurrent of Enforced Disappearance of Tamils in Lanka”2) Ms. Shivani Jegarajah: Barrister.Topic: “Continues to Lie and Mislead International Community”3) Mr. Patrick Lewis: Barrister.4) Mr. Sen Kandiah: Chair - Tamils for Labour.5) Councilor Graham Williamson: Executive Director of Nation without States (NwS)6) Mr. Arun Gananathan: BarristerTopic: “Sri Lanka is promoting War-criminals and its Armed Forces” by7) Ms. Ambikai Seevaratnam - ICPPG Director.Topic: Office of Missing Person (“OMP”) - a White Wash.*Testimonies by five family members of disappeared Tamil persons*Contact: PartheepanPhone: +44- (0) 740- 470 - 9071Email: partheepanprraveesh@gmail.com



