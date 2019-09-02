The Cold Chain Logistics Market in China, Forecast to 2025 - Industry Projected to Reach RMB522.5 Billion in 2025

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China Cold Chain Logistics Industry Report, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report presents an overview of cold chain logistics industry (definition, classification, composition structure, industrial chain, market features, business model, policies, etc.)

Chinese cold chain logistics market (market size, market demand, competitive landscape, market structure, development prospects and development in key regions in the Yangtze River Delta, the Pearl River Delta and the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region)

Cold chain market segments including fruits & vegetables, meat, quick-frozen rice and flour products, aquatic products, dairy products, and medicine (market features, demand, etc.)

Cold storage market (overview, overall capacity, regional analysis, competitive pattern and predictions)

22 Cold chain operators (profile, performance, revenue structure, cold chain business, development strategy, etc.)

Cold chain logistics is developing apace in China as cold chain for food is increasingly needed due to the accelerating process of urbanization and the changes in residents' diet structure, whilst local Chinese governments are sparing no efforts in constructing cold chain infrastructure.



Chinese cold chain logistics market was worth RMB295.6 billion in 2018 with an upsurge of 18.8% from a year earlier, and it will keep expanding and soar to RMB522.5 billion in 2025 with an expected CAGR of 8.5% between 2018 and 2025 as the cold chain standards and policy grow clear, the fresh food e-commerce burgeons and financial innovations continue.



Robust demand for cold chain logistics comes largely from five agricultural products including meat, aquatic product, quick-frozen food, fruits & vegetables, and dairy products, among which cold chain for fruits and vegetables is the segment of the largest size; there is also a rapidly growing demand for a cold chain for aquatic products. The two types of products will hold ever-larger market shares with the maturity of cold chain technologies. What's more, cold chain for medicine is gathering momentum, particularly for vaccines, blood products and diagnostic reagents.



Competition in cold chain logistics:

Logistics operation: most players are engaged in both cold storage operation and cold chain transportation, like Xianyi Holding, Swire Cold Chain Logistics, and ZM Logistics. Not only have they huge cold storage capacity, but their transportation power is quite competitive.

most players are engaged in both cold storage operation and cold chain transportation, like Xianyi Holding, Swire Cold Chain Logistics, and ZM Logistics. Not only have they huge cold storage capacity, but their transportation power is quite competitive. Cold storage operation: Chinese cold storage market is scattered with a low concentration ratio and with strong regional attributes. In 2018, the top 10 cold storage operators had a total cold storage capacity of 30.89 million, commanding roughly 21.0% market shares, and the typical ones like Xianyi Supply Chain, Swire Cold Chain Logistics, and China Merchants Americold, all of which boast large cold storage network across China.

Key Topics Covered



1. Introduction to Cold Chain Logistics in China

1.1 Definition

1.2 Classification

1.2.1 Classification of Cold Storage

1.2.2 Classification of Refrigerated Trucks

1.3 Features

1.4 Development Overview



2. Major Industry Policies

2.1 Policy Environment

2.2 Relevant Standards for Cold Chain Industry

2.2.1 Basic Standards for Cold Chain Logistics

2.2.2 Standards for Cold Storage and Freezing Equipment



3. Development of Cold Chain

3.1 Current Situation

3.2 Overall Market Size

3.3 Market Prediction

3.4 Market Structure



4. Development of Cold Chain Logistics in Key Regions

4.1 Yangtze River Delta Region

4.1.1 Economic Operation

4.1.2 New Policy of the District

4.1.3 Development of and Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

4.2 Development of Cold Chain Logistics in Pearl River Delta Region

4.3 Development of Cold Chain Logistics in Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei Region



5. Cold Chain Logistics Industry Segments

5.1 Meat Products

5.1.1 Features of Meat Products Cold Chain Logistics

5.1.2 Industry Status Quo

5.1.3 Demand for Cold Chain Logistics

5.2 Aquatic Products

5.3 Quick-frozen Flour Food

5.4 Fruits & Vegetables

5.5 Dairy Products

5.6 Pharmaceuticals

5.7 Demand of E-commerce for Fresh Food Cold Chain

5.7.1 Business Model

5.7.2 Market Size



6. Cold Storage Market

6.1 Overview

6.2 Capacity of Cold Storage

6.3 Analysis of Regional Markets

6.4 Competitive Landscape

6.5 Cold Storage Market Size Forecast



7. Cold Chain Operators

7.1 Xianyi Holdings

7.1.1 Profile

7.1.2 Business

7.1.3 Henan Zhongpin Food Share Co. Ltd.

7.1.4 Henan Xianyi Supply Chain Co. Ltd.

7.1.5 Alibaba and Zhongpin Corporation Signed Strategic Cooperation Agreement

7.2 ZM Logistics

7.3 Shandong Gaishi Farming Co. Ltd.

7.4 Shenyang Nonstaple Food Group

7.5 Zhenjiang Hengwei Supply Chain Management Co. Ltd.

7.6 Swire Cold Chain Logistics Co. Ltd.

7.7 CMAC

7.8 Shanghai Speed Fresh Logistics Co. Ltd.

7.9 CJ Rokin Logistics and Supply Chain Co. Ltd.

7.10 Bright Real Estate Group Co. Ltd.

7.11 Shanghai Jin Jiang International Industrial Investment Co. Ltd.

7.12 Sinotrans Ltd.

7.13 Chengdu Silverplow Low-temperature Logistics

7.14 HNA Cold Chain

7.15 Beijing Er Shang Group

7.16 Hunan Hongxing Frozen Food

7.17 Tianjin Fisheries Group

7.18 Liaoning Dalian Ocean Fishery Group

7.19 Hangzhou NF United Meat Co. Ltd.

7.20 Wuhan Wandun Cold Storage Logistics Co. Ltd.

7.21 SF Cold Chain

7.22 JD Cold Chain



