Yangon Real Estate Review: H1, 2019 - Project Profiles, Market Review, Company Profiles
The report is aimed at a wide range of readers, including developers, investors, funds, and consultants, as well as construction companies, architects and building materials suppliers seeking to do business in the sector.
Researched through hundreds of site visits and interviews, the report contains more than 250 pages of information and is an essential resource for developers, contractors, consultants, lenders, materials suppliers, and other companies.
In addition to conducting interviews with developers, contractors, brokers, government and local authority officials, as well as other relevant businesses and organisations, we conducted numerous site visits to the projects mentioned in this report.
Fully updated as of January 2019, it contains three main sections:
- Project profiles: More than 80 detailed profiles of in-planning or under-construction projects, with information on developer, status, location, funding, pricing, sales take-up, contractors and consultants, completion dates, background and more
- Market review: Analysis of the Yangon real estate sector, with key news across different segments, district-by-district mapping, and profiling, legislation, analysis of the residential, commercial, retail and hospitality markets, supply forecasts, data, and more.
- Company profiles: More than 70 profiles of developers and contractors involved in Yangon real estate, as well as local authorities and state bodies relevant to the sector
Report Summary:
Off-plan residential sales showed signs of greater activity in H1 2019 at some developments, and several new projects were launched. However, there are wide variations in take-up across projects. Some particularly compelling offerings saw significant sales, such as Star City and Times City. Several developers halted saled for their projects, such as those behind Novotel Suite Max or Mindhama Residence Phase 2, while progress remains unclear at Union City or SAT Premium II. Developers continue to organise regular sales exhibitions and promotions, with discounted pricing.
While sales still remain modest, a significant residential pipeline is evident. In the Grade A market, we expect around 5,000 new units to come online by the end of 2019, with more than half scheduled for H2 2019, although further delays are likely.
No significant launches occurred in the office market in H1 2019. We still expect more high-end office units to come online in the next few years, with further downward pressure on leasing rates, which appear to be relatively flat at present.
Retail real estate continues to outperform other areas of commercial real estate, as Yangon's emerging class of consumers spur the development of new high-grade retail space across the city. No launch occurred in the retail market in H1 2019. Times City however will represent a large addition to Grade A retail stock when it opens in early H2 2019.
The Condominium Law came into force in H2 2018, after years of uncertainty and delay. Its impact is already being felt, with developers having started to register projects with local Condominium Management Committees. The new law may also open up a bigger spectrum of financing options for homebuyers. However other pieces of legislation, such as the Apartment Law and Real Estate Service Law, are still in a draft stage.
The hospitality sector is experiencing a challenging period, however it has been catching up as of H1 2019, showing improvements in tourist arrivals. Coupled with a number of high-end openings in H2 2018, this has created downward pressure on occupancy and sales. In H1 2019, no major high-end project was observed. Nonetheless, interest in the hospitality market remains from overseas investors, with several new projects expected to bring a significant number of rooms onto the market in H2 2019 and 2020, though hospitality developers may still look to rethink their offerings as the market works to digest the excess stock.
Overall, the Yangon real estate market appears to now be emerging from a challenging period, with progress on legislation and financing options likely to encourage more sales going forward, particularly in the mid-range market. We still expect to see more project cancellations and delays, however, as developers reassess the viability of projects that were originally planned several years ago and are no longer feasible in current conditions.
One indicator of the health of the market will be the interest shown by developers in the proposed Yangon New City. The ambitious project picked up steam in H1 2019, culminating in the release of the mega-development's master plan in July 2019. The project - if it moves forward - is likely to reshape western Yangon and galvanise further investment in the commercial capital's infrastructure.
Key Topics Covered:
Section A: Myanmar & Yangon
- Introduction
- Development, Population, Economic Growth, and FDI
- Legal and Investment Framework
- Government Offices and Regulatory Bodies
- Key Laws and Acts in Real Estate
- Upcoming Laws in 2019
- Types of Property and Ownership
- Real Estate Transactions & Financing
- Build-Operate-Transfer Agreements
- Sales Transactions
- Real Estate Financing and Off-plan sales
- Banking and the Real Estate Market
- Yangon 29 Geography and Layout
- Planning and Zoning
- Demographics
- Utilities and Infrastructure
- Transport
Section B: Township Profiles
- Ahlone Township 42 Bahan Township
- Dagon Township
- Downtown CBD
- Hlaing Township
- Hlaingtharyar and Insein townships
- Kamayut Township
- Mayangone Township
- Mingaladon Township
- Mingalar Taung Nyunt Township
- New Dagon townships
- North and South Okkalarpa townships
- San Chaung Township
- Tamwe and Thingangyun Township
- Thaketa and Thanlyin townships
- Yankin Township
Section C: New Developments
- Companies & Projects
- Building Materials
- Commercial & Industrial
- Government & Local Authorities
- Legislation
- Residential
- Hospitality
- Retail
- Heritage
- Transport and Infrastructure
- Investments
- Yangon New City Development
Section D: Market Analysis
- Residential Market Analysis
- Residential Stock
- High-end Residential Stock
- Recent Supply Trends
- The High-Rise Freeze of 2016
- Residential Pricing
- Government Appraised Values
- Sales, Demand Drivers, and Future Supply
- Affordable Housing Projects
- Serviced Apartments
- Residential Outlook
- Office Market Analysis
- Background and Recent Trends
- Pricing
- Office Stock and Supply
- Shifting Centres 109 Occupancy
- Future Supply
- Serviced Office Market Analysis
- Conventional and Serviced Office Outlook
- Retail Market Analysis
- Background and New Developments
- High-end Retail Supply
- Pricing
- Occupancy and Tenant Breakdown
- New Brand Entrants
- Future Supply
- Retail Outlook
- Hospitality Market Analysis
- Background and General Trends
- High-End Supply
- Hospitality Outlook
