Yangon Real Estate Review: H1, 2019 - Project Profiles, Market Review, Company Profiles

The report is aimed at a wide range of readers, including developers, investors, funds, and consultants, as well as construction companies, architects and building materials suppliers seeking to do business in the sector.

Researched through hundreds of site visits and interviews, the report contains more than 250 pages of information and is an essential resource for developers, contractors, consultants, lenders, materials suppliers, and other companies.

In addition to conducting interviews with developers, contractors, brokers, government and local authority officials, as well as other relevant businesses and organisations, we conducted numerous site visits to the projects mentioned in this report.



Fully updated as of January 2019, it contains three main sections:



Project profiles: More than 80 detailed profiles of in-planning or under-construction projects, with information on developer, status, location, funding, pricing, sales take-up, contractors and consultants, completion dates, background and more

Market review: Analysis of the Yangon real estate sector, with key news across different segments, district-by-district mapping, and profiling, legislation, analysis of the residential, commercial, retail and hospitality markets, supply forecasts, data, and more.

Company profiles: More than 70 profiles of developers and contractors involved in Yangon real estate, as well as local authorities and state bodies relevant to the sector

Report Summary:



Off-plan residential sales showed signs of greater activity in H1 2019 at some developments, and several new projects were launched. However, there are wide variations in take-up across projects. Some particularly compelling offerings saw significant sales, such as Star City and Times City. Several developers halted saled for their projects, such as those behind Novotel Suite Max or Mindhama Residence Phase 2, while progress remains unclear at Union City or SAT Premium II. Developers continue to organise regular sales exhibitions and promotions, with discounted pricing.

While sales still remain modest, a significant residential pipeline is evident. In the Grade A market, we expect around 5,000 new units to come online by the end of 2019, with more than half scheduled for H2 2019, although further delays are likely.

No significant launches occurred in the office market in H1 2019. We still expect more high-end office units to come online in the next few years, with further downward pressure on leasing rates, which appear to be relatively flat at present.

Retail real estate continues to outperform other areas of commercial real estate, as Yangon's emerging class of consumers spur the development of new high-grade retail space across the city. No launch occurred in the retail market in H1 2019. Times City however will represent a large addition to Grade A retail stock when it opens in early H2 2019.

The Condominium Law came into force in H2 2018, after years of uncertainty and delay. Its impact is already being felt, with developers having started to register projects with local Condominium Management Committees. The new law may also open up a bigger spectrum of financing options for homebuyers. However other pieces of legislation, such as the Apartment Law and Real Estate Service Law, are still in a draft stage.

The hospitality sector is experiencing a challenging period, however it has been catching up as of H1 2019, showing improvements in tourist arrivals. Coupled with a number of high-end openings in H2 2018, this has created downward pressure on occupancy and sales. In H1 2019, no major high-end project was observed. Nonetheless, interest in the hospitality market remains from overseas investors, with several new projects expected to bring a significant number of rooms onto the market in H2 2019 and 2020, though hospitality developers may still look to rethink their offerings as the market works to digest the excess stock.

Overall, the Yangon real estate market appears to now be emerging from a challenging period, with progress on legislation and financing options likely to encourage more sales going forward, particularly in the mid-range market. We still expect to see more project cancellations and delays, however, as developers reassess the viability of projects that were originally planned several years ago and are no longer feasible in current conditions.

One indicator of the health of the market will be the interest shown by developers in the proposed Yangon New City. The ambitious project picked up steam in H1 2019, culminating in the release of the mega-development's master plan in July 2019. The project - if it moves forward - is likely to reshape western Yangon and galvanise further investment in the commercial capital's infrastructure.

Key Topics Covered:



Section A: Myanmar & Yangon

Introduction

Development, Population, Economic Growth, and FDI

Legal and Investment Framework

Government Offices and Regulatory Bodies

Key Laws and Acts in Real Estate

Upcoming Laws in 2019

Types of Property and Ownership

Real Estate Transactions & Financing

Build-Operate-Transfer Agreements

Sales Transactions

Real Estate Financing and Off-plan sales

Banking and the Real Estate Market

Yangon 29 Geography and Layout

Planning and Zoning

Demographics

Utilities and Infrastructure

Transport

Section B: Township Profiles

Ahlone Township 42 Bahan Township

Dagon Township

Downtown CBD

Hlaing Township

Hlaingtharyar and Insein townships

Kamayut Township

Mayangone Township

Mingaladon Township

Mingalar Taung Nyunt Township

New Dagon townships

North and South Okkalarpa townships

San Chaung Township

Tamwe and Thingangyun Township

Thaketa and Thanlyin townships

Yankin Township

Section C: New Developments

Companies & Projects

Building Materials

Commercial & Industrial

Government & Local Authorities

Legislation

Residential

Hospitality

Retail

Heritage

Transport and Infrastructure

Investments

Yangon New City Development

Section D: Market Analysis

Residential Market Analysis

Residential Stock

High-end Residential Stock

Recent Supply Trends

The High-Rise Freeze of 2016

Residential Pricing

Government Appraised Values

Sales, Demand Drivers, and Future Supply

Affordable Housing Projects

Serviced Apartments

Residential Outlook

Office Market Analysis

Background and Recent Trends

Pricing

Office Stock and Supply

Shifting Centres 109 Occupancy

Future Supply

Serviced Office Market Analysis

Conventional and Serviced Office Outlook

Retail Market Analysis

Background and New Developments

High-end Retail Supply

Pricing

Occupancy and Tenant Breakdown

New Brand Entrants

Future Supply

Retail Outlook

Hospitality Market Analysis

Background and General Trends

High-End Supply

Hospitality Outlook



