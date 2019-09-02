The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products, 2019 (12th Edition): Current & Anticipated Demand to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The European Market for Thermal Insulation Products - 12th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Built upon the expertise in the global thermal insulation markets, the study details demand for 2018 and provides anticipated market figures for 2023. Forecast years are presented and market rankings (or market shares where available) of Europe's leading insulation companies are indicated, by both country and product type. Market influences and trends are also outlined.



The report covers 26 countries (including all major European thermal insulation markets) split into 14 individual country volumes covering the most commonly used insulation materials. An additional 4 volumes focus on a specific insulation material individually (mineral fibre, EPS, XPS & PU/PIR) and present data for the regions of Western and Eastern Europe, and then for the same 26 countries.



The following market breakdown is provided:



End-use Sectors Covered:



Building

Domestic Buildings - Flooring

Domestic Buildings - Roofing

Domestic Buildings - Wall

Commercial Buildings

Cold Stores

Agricultural Storage

Industry

Pipe Lagging

Domestic Appliances

Transport

Process Plant

The contents of the report are based on a thorough investigation of the European markets, which includes extensive primary research across these throughout the first half of 2019, and an examination of relevant secondary sources and statistics.

Key Topics Covered:



Country Volumes 1-14

1. Introduction

2. Country Overview

Macroeconomic trends and forecasts, construction overview with construction statistics, market trends and legislative issues for each country

3. Market Summary for 2018 and Forecasts to 2023 by Type & End-Use Sector

4. Market Review by Type of Insulation & by End-Use

Sector - 2018 & 2023 (tabular form)

Market Shares of Leading Suppliers and Manufacturers of Thermal Insulation Products



Types of insulation covered:

Glass Wool

Stone Wool

White Expanded Polystyrene (White EPS)

Grey Expanded Polystyrene (Grey EPS)

Extruded Polystyrene (XPS)

Polyurethane Foam (PUR)

Polyisocyanurate Foam (PIR)

Phenolic Foam

Expanded Nitrile Rubber (ENR)

Polyethylene (PE)

Renewable Insulation Materials (New for 2019)

Vacuum Insulation Panels/Aerogel (New for 2019)

5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers



6. Directory of Suppliers



Market Volumes A-D:

1. Introduction

2. Market Overview

Country overview, construction statistics and insulation material trends per country

3. Market Summary for a Specific Insulation Material for 2018 and Forecasts to 2023 by Region (Western & Eastern Europe), Country & End-Use Sector

4. Market Review for a Specific Insulation Material by Region (Western & Eastern Europe), Country & End Use Sector - 2018 & 2023 (tabular form)

5. Profiles of Key European Suppliers

6. Directory of Suppliers

