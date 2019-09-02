5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Markets, 2027 Outlook Report - Growing IoT & Cloud-based Services and Greater Demand for Technology Convergence

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include investments in R&D and field trials of 5G technology, increasing IoT and cloud-based services and greater demand for technology convergence.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope.



The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 End User Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Investments in R&D and Field Trials of 5G Technology

3.1.2 Growing IoT & Cloud-based Services

3.1.3 Greater Demand for Technology Convergence

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, By Offering

4.1 Services

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1 Access Units

4.2.1.1 Femtocells

4.2.1.2 Picocells

4.2.2 Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) Devices

4.2.2.1 Outdoor

4.2.2.2 Indoor



5 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, By Application

5.1 Internet of Things (IoT)

5.2 Broadband Internet

5.3 Pay TV

5.4 Other Applications



6 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, By Demography

6.1 Rural

6.2 Urban

6.3 Semi-Urban



7 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, By End User

7.1 Commercial

7.2 Government

7.3 Residential

7.4 Industrial



8 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Nokia

10.2 Ericsson

10.3 Qualcomm Technologies

10.4 Samsung Electronics

10.5 Huawei

10.6 Telefonica S.A.

10.7 AT&T Inc.

10.8 Verizon Communications Inc.

10.9 Siklu Communication

10.10 Mimosa Networks Inc.

10.11 Arqiva

10.12 Orange S.A.

10.13 Telus Corporation

10.14 United States Cellular Corporation

10.15 Mobile Telephone Networks (MTN)

10.16 Hrvatski Telekom

10.17 Swisscom

10.18 Cisco

10.19 Cellular South Inc. (Cspire)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uapn6k

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.