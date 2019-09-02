Global Security Screening Systems Market Projected to Reach $12.2 Billion by 2024, Growing at a CAGR of 7.5% Between 2019 & 2024

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Screening Systems Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global security screening systems market was worth US$ 7.9 Billion in 2018. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach a value of US$ 12.2 Billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 7.5% during 2019-2024.



Growing terrorist threats is one of the key factors driving the market growth. With rising global terrorism, there has been an increase in the emphasis on preventing unethical and unlawful acts, which has led to the employment of security screening systems across the globe. Moreover, the growth in the information technology (IT) sector has also driven the need to adopt comprehensive security screening systems to safeguard consumers' identity and confidential information from being accessed by unauthorized hackers.



For instance, fingerprint recognition and biometric scanning have become reliable solutions in the IT sector as they are unique to each individual and significantly reduce the possibilities of identity theft. Additionally, stringent government policies aimed to ensure public safety along with technological advancements such as the application of CT scanners, smart scanning systems and eye-detection software are also contributing to the market growth.



Key Questions Answered



How has the global security screening systems market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global security screening systems industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global security screening systems industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global security screening systems industry?

What is the structure of the global security screening systems industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global security screening systems industry?

What are the profit margins in the global security screening systems industry?

Key Topics Covered



1 Preface



2 Scope & Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Security Screening Systems Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.4 Market Breakup by Application

5.5 Market Breakup by Region

5.6 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 X-Ray Screening Systems

6.2 Explosive Trace Detector

6.3 Electromagnetic Metal Detector

6.4 Shoe Scanner

6.5 Liquid Scanner

6.6 Biometric Systems



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Transit Sector

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Breakup by Type

7.1.2.1 Aviation

7.1.2.2 Maritime

7.1.2.3 Land Transportation

7.2 Government Sector

7.3 Commercial Sector



8 Market Breakup by Region



9 SWOT Analysis

9.1 Overview

9.2 Strengths

9.3 Weaknesses

9.4 Opportunities

9.5 Threats



10 Value Chain Analysis



11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

11.4 Degree of Competition

11.5 Threat of New Entrants

11.6 Threat of Substitutes



12 Price Analysis



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Market Structure

13.2 Key Players

13.3 Profiles of Key Players

13.3.1 American Science & Engineering Inc.

13.3.2 Analogic Corporation

13.3.3 Argus Global Pty. Ltd.

13.3.4 Aware Incorporation

13.3.5 Digital Barriers PLC

13.3.6 Implant Sciences Corporation

13.3.7 Magal Security Systems Ltd.

13.3.8 OSI Systems Inc.

13.3.9 Safran S.A.

13.3.10 Smithsgroup PLC



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/reports/4828759/security-screening-systems-market-global?utm_source=GNDIY&utm_medium=PressRelease&utm_code=gv48vg&utm_campaign=1292905+-+Global+Security+Screening+Systems+Market+Projected+to+Reach+%2412.2+Billion+by+2024%2c+Growing+at+a+CAGR+of+7.5%25+Between+2019+%26+2024&utm_exec=joca220prd

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.