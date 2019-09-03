Ruby Cup has appointed MW-W Consulting to lead on digital & social marketing strategy.

Ruby Cup comes in sustainable packaging

Ruby Cup, the little menstrual cup that makes a big difference. Each product sold they donate another to women in need from the developing world.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- MW-W Consultancy won the account after pitching on reviewing and refreshing the global social media messaging and positioning for the brand and will be the lead on social strategy, while forging and overseeing partnerships across SEO and Mediapartnerships.The Ruby Cup is a healthier, more sustainable, cost effective and eco-friendly alternative to pads and tampons. Made from 100% soft, medical grade silicone, this menstrual cup is safe, comfortable and hygienic. Ruby Cup is making a world of difference in this space by transforming how women manage their periods and promoting menstrual health in developing countries. https:// rubycup .com/Djanira Cortesão, Head of Marketing & Communications at Ruby Cup, said: “It’s great to have MW-W onboard working closely with our team to evaluate our positioning on social media and also help understand how we land our Buy One Give One primary message to our different audience segments. Matt has also already begun to successfully implement and lead an SEO and paid media review with a recommended partner from his network.Matt Webster, CEO at MW-W Consulting, said: “I’m so pleased to be working with the stand out brand in this fast-growing category of female health. Ruby Cup live and breathe their ethos of helping people transform how they live and manage their menstrual health. Their product does that but they also donate with every purchase and actively educate in countries where young women have little guidance. Add to the fact that Ruby Cup helps reduce plastic pollution and protects the planet and they are the perfect fit for MW-W’s ethos of; - make waves not waste -” https://mw-w.co Twitter @MattWWebster LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/in/mattwwebster/ Email matt@mw-w.coBased in Rio de Janeiro & London, MW-W Consulting works with clients including Flint Group, Skin Lyst, Content OD, Hastings Direct and Space Grill Europe.



