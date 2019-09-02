General Atomics Aeronautical Systems announced to sponsor SMi’s UAV Technology conference in London this Month

UAV TECHNOLOGY 2019

SMi reports: General Atomics have signed up to sponsor and present at UAV Technology 2019 taking place on the 30th September and the 1st October in London

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 2, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- With just four weeks until SMi’s UAV Technology conference , taking place on the 30th September and 1St October at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, UK, SMi are delighted to welcome latest sponsor General Atomics Aeronautical Systems to the line-up. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems are set to present and exclusive briefing at the conference which is yet to be revealed.General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is a leading manufacturer of Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) systems, radars, and electro-optic and related mission systems solutions. General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Aircraft Systems business unit is a leading designer and manufacturer of proven, reliable RPA including:• Predator A• Predator B/MQ-9 Reaper• Gray Eagle• The new Predator C Avenger• Predator XPGeneral Atomics Aeronautical Systems also manufactures a variety of state-of-the-art digital Ground Control Stations (GCS) and provides pilot training and support services for RPA field operations. The Mission Systems business unit designs, manufactures, and integrates the Lynx Multi-mode Radar and the highly sophisticated Claw sensor payload control and image analysis software on to both manned and remotely piloted aircraft. It also integrates other sensor and communication equipment into manned Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft and develops emerging technologies in electro-optical sensors, and meta-material antennas.At the conference, Mr Rob Jackson, Lead Engineer UK & Europe Airspace Integration at General Atomics Aeronautical Systems will be presenting an exclusive briefing on: “MALE RPAS - in it for the Long Haul (a GA-ASI Perspective)”. He will discuss:• Introduction – to include the pedigree of GA-ASI MALE RPAS experience (Ikhana, MQ-9B Transatlantic flight, SIO, flying MQ-9 in Syracuse ANG with no chase aircraft - GBDAA)• GA involvement in regulation and certification in the US and Europe (FAA, RTCA, EUROCAE, Eurocontrol, NATO)• How the RPAS and Regulatory Community need to come together to produce realistic and workable regulations and the ability to police RPAS useTo find out more about how General Atomics Aeronautical Systems can solve your potential challenges register today for the conference and meet them this month at www.uav-technology.org/einpr Other leading UAV and Counter-UAS expert industry organisations signed up to sponsor include:Black Diamond Advanced Technology, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd, Fizoptika, Leonardo, Mynaric AG, Robin Radar Systems, Scheibel and Teleplan Globe.Firmly established as the leading conference focused on UAV and C-UAS technologies, the 2019 event invites not only the programme managers, requirement planners in the land, air, and maritime domains, but also operational users and industry technical experts to share their knowledge and experiences in the enhancement of UAV and C-UAS technologies at this international symposium.To join nations from across the globe and network with international militaries and technical experts, to advance discussion on current and future UAS warfare capabilities, bookings can be secured at www.uav-technology.org/einpr UAV Technology 201930th September – 1st OctoberLondon, UKProudly sponsored byBlack Diamond Advanced Technology, Enterprise Control Systems Ltd, Fizoptika, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Leonardo, Mynaric AG, Robin Radar Systems, Scheibel and Teleplan GlobeFor sponsorship enquiries, contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 207 827 6130 or jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



