Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Market Review & Forecast to 2027 by Platform, System, Component, Application, End-user and Geography

The Global Aircraft Electrical Systems Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include Advancements in High-Density battery solutions for electric aircraft, Increase in the demand for lightweight wiring in aircraft electrical systems and Demand for the technological advancements in aircraft electrical Systems.



Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Application Analysis

1.5 Technology Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Advancements in High-Density Battery Solutions for Electric Aircraft

3.1.2 Increase in the Demand for Lightweight Wiring in Aircraft Electrical Systems

3.1.3 Demand for the Technological Advancements in Aircraft Electrical Systems

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, By Platform

4.1 Commercial Aviation

4.1.1 Narrow Body Aircraft (NBA)

4.1.2 Wide Body Aircraft (WBA)

4.1.3 Very Large Aircraft (VLA)

4.1.4 Regional Transport Aircraft (RTA)

4.2 Military Aviation

4.2.1 Fighter Jets

4.2.2 Transport Aircraft

4.2.3 Military Helicopters

4.2.4 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

4.3 Business & General Aviation

4.3.1 Business Jets

4.4 Helicopters



5 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, By System

5.1 Power Generation

5.2 Power Distribution

5.3 Power Conversion

5.4 Energy Storage



6 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, By Component

6.1 Generators

6.1.1 Starter Generator

6.1.2 Auxiliary Power Unit (APU)

6.1.3 Integrated Drive Generator (IDG)

6.1.4 Variable Speed Constant Frequency (VSCF) Generator

6.1.5 Generator Control Unit (GCU)

6.2 Conversion Devices

6.2.1 Inverter

6.2.2 Converter

6.2.3 Transformer Rectifier Unit (TRU)

6.3 Distribution Devices

6.3.1 Wires & Cables

6.3.2 Connectors & Connector Accessories

6.3.3 Busbars

6.4 Battery Management Systems

6.5 Other Components



7 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, By Application

7.1 Power Generation Management

7.2 Flight Control & Operation

7.3 Cabin System

7.4 Configuration Management

7.5 Air Pressurization & Conditioning



8 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, By End User

8.1 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

8.2 Aftermarket



9 Aircraft Electrical Systems Market, By Geography

9.1 North America

9.1.1 US

9.1.2 Canada

9.1.3 Mexico

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 France

9.2.2 Germany

9.2.3 Italy

9.2.4 Spain

9.2.5 UK

9.2.6 Rest of Europe

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 China

9.3.2 Japan

9.3.3 India

9.3.4 Australia

9.3.5 New Zealand

9.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

9.4 Middle East

9.4.1 Saudi Arabia

9.4.2 UAE

9.4.3 Rest of Middle East

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Argentina

9.5.2 Brazil

9.5.3 Rest of Latin America

9.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Others



10 Key Player Activities

10.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3 Product Launch & Expansions

10.4 Other Activities



11 Leading Companies

11.1 Ametek

11.2 Safran

11.3 Astronics Corporation

11.4 Amphenol Corporation

11.5 Esterline Technologies (Transdigm Group)

11.6 Honeywell

11.7 Meggitt

11.8 Thales Group

11.9 United Technologies Corporation

11.10 GE Aviation

11.11 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

11.12 Hartzell Engine Technologies

11.13 PBS Aerospace

11.14 Nabtesco Corporation

11.15 Avionic Instruments LLC



