Global Telecom Order Management Market: Analysis 2016-2019 & Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Telecom Order Management Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Telecom Order Management Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing mobile payment services, mobile network operators providing enterprise mobility services, and high growth in emerging countries.



This industry report analyses the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2016, 2017 revenue estimations are presented for 2018 and forecasts from 2019 till 2027.



The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants, and the future investors.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis of current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 Strategic Benchmarking

1.7 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Mobile Payment Services

3.1.2 Mobile Network Operators Providing Enterprise Mobility Services

3.1.3 High Growth in Emerging Countries

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Telecom Order Management Market, By Product Type

4.1 Cloud

4.2 On-Premises



5 Telecom Order Management Market, By Component

5.1 Services

5.1.1 Support Services

5.1.2 Integration & Installation Services

5.1.3 Consulting Services

5.2 Solutions

5.2.1 Service Order Management

5.2.2 Service Inventory Management

5.2.3 Customer Order Management



6 Telecom Order Management Market, By Network Type

6.1 Wireline

6.2 Wireless



7 Telecom Order Management Market, By Application

7.1 Revenue Management

7.2 Order Distribution

7.3 Order Establishment

7.4 Order Life Cycle Management

7.5 Order Orchestration

7.6 Order Publication

7.7 Order Tracking & Management

7.8 Customer Management

7.9 Account Management



8 Telecom Order Management Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Cerillion

10.2 Infosys

10.3 Cognizant

10.4 Ericsson

10.5 IBM

10.6 Oracle

10.7 ChikPea

10.8 Comarch

10.9 Fujitsu

10.10 Intellibuzz

10.11 Mphasis

10.12 Neustar

10.13 Pegasystems



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3iguc2

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.