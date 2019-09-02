Understanding the NERC-CIP Regulations for Critical Infrastructure Organizations, 2018: NERC-CIP Listings for Requirements 002-011, and CIP-014
/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Understanding the NERC-CIP Regulations for Critical Infrastructure Organizations, 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This research service includes all of the NERC-CIP regulations as written by the NERC Organization, as well as the listed measurements and evidence required for critical infrastructure. Each CIP includes the specified requirements for each compliance category as well as types of documentation, evidence, and plans to show requirements have been met.
This service also includes analyst insight into the specific tasks to be performed for each requirement and a clear listing of evidence types for CNI organizations to provide in order to show compliance. This service further details some of the key vendors offering compliance technology solutions, consulting expertise in NERC-CIP regulations, or both types of services for customers. This listing, however, is not exhaustive of all vendors in the market.
The most significant threat is no longer threats to human lives or property from physical attacks - rather the threat lies in more covert warfare tactics, including cyber-attacks and attacks that can cripple, obstruct, or destroy operations within critical infrastructure facilities, such as utility companies, communications towers, ports, manufacturing facilities, or other critical services.
In order to protect critical national infrastructure (CNI) entities from these more sophisticated attacks and ensure proper security postures, the North America Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) has updated its Critical Infrastructure Protections (CIP) regulations to encourage CNI organizations to improve their security posture; protect their information and operational technology systems, networks, and physical assets; and plan for how to keep their networks and assets secure through a continually advancing technological environment.
The NERC-CIP regulations provide specific guidance, requirements, and measures for CNI organizations to follow to protect their current assets, enforce proper security protocols and standards, plan for and respond to any security incidents accordingly, and ensure their assets remain protected from malicious actors.
Key Information
- NERC-CIP listings for requirements 002-011, and CIP-014
- Listing of CIP measurements to show compliance
- History of the NERC Organization and the evolution of the requirements
- Key changes to the NERC-CIP regulatory enforcement and raised security profiles for CNI organizations
- Summary of requirement listings and key takeaways for CNI organizations
- Listing of key vendors and specialization
Key Issues Addressed
- What are the full regulatory requirements for NERC-CIP compliance?
- What is the history behind the evolution of the NERC-CIP requirements?
- What documentation, measurements, or evidence do critical infrastructure entities need to provide to show compliance?
- Who are some of the key vendors who can help critical infrastructure customers reach full compliance?
- What NERC-CIP requirements do these vendors' solutions help customers to achieve?
Key Topics Covered
1. Understanding The NERC-CIP Regulations for Critical Infrastructure Organizations, 2018
2. Executive Summary
Key Findings
3. Definitions
4. Evolution of NERC-CIP Requirements
The New Cyber Threat - Critical Infrastructure Sites
Critical Infrastructure Sites Already Targeted
Standardizing the Regulatory Environment
Revised Standards to Meet Changing Technology Needs
5. Drivers & Restraints
Market Drivers
Drivers Explained
Market Restraints
Restraints Explained
6. Regulatory Breakdown
Introduction to NERC-CIP Regulations
CIP-002: Classification of BES Systems
CIP-003: Security Management Controls
CIP-004.1: Personnel and Training
CIP-004.2: Personnel and Training
CIP-004.3: Personnel and Training
CIP-004, 4.1-4.2: Personnel and Training
CIP-004, 4.3-4.4: Personnel and Training
CIP-004, 5.1-5.3: Personnel and Training
CIP-004, 5.4-5.5: Personnel and Training
CIP-005, 1.1-1.5: Electronic Security Perimeters
CIP-005, 2.1-2.3: Electronic Security Perimeters
CIP-006, 1.1-1.3: Physical Security of BES Cyber Systems
CIP-006, 1.4-1.7: Physical Security of BES Cyber Systems
CIP-006, 1.8-1.10: Physical Security of BES Cyber Systems
CIP-006, 2.1-2.3: Physical Security of BES Cyber Systems
CIP-006, 3.1: Physical Security of BES Cyber Systems
CIP-007, 1.1-1.2: Cybersecurity Systems Management
CIP-007, 2.1-2.2: Cybersecurity Systems Management
CIP-007, 2.3-2.4: Cybersecurity Systems Management
CIP-007, 3.1-3.3: Cybersecurity Systems Management
CIP-007, 4.1-4.4: Cybersecurity Systems Management
CIP-007, 5.1-5.4: Cybersecurity Systems Management
CIP-007, 5.5-5.7: Cybersecurity Systems Management
CIP-008, 1.1-1.4: Cybersecurity Incident Reporting and Response Planning
CIP-008, 2.1-2.3: Cybersecurity Incident Reporting and Response Planning
CIP-008, 3.1-3.2: Cybersecurity Incident Reporting and Response Planning
CIP-009, 1.1-1.5: Recovery Plans for BES Cyber Systems
CIP-009, 2.1-2.3: Recovery Plans for BES Cyber Systems
CIP-009, 3.1-3.2: Recovery Plans for BES Cyber Systems
CIP-010, 1.1-1.2: Configuration Change Management and Vulnerability Assessments
CIP-010, 1.3-1.5: Configuration Change Management and Vulnerability Assessments
CIP-010, 2.1: Configuration Change Management and Vulnerability Assessments
CIP-010, 3.1-3.2: Configuration Change Management and Vulnerability Assessments
CIP-010, 3.3-3.4: Configuration Change Management and Vulnerability Assessments
CIP-010, 4.1: Configuration Change Management and Vulnerability Assessments
CIP-011, 1.1-1.2: Cybersecurity Information Protection
CIP-011, 2.1-2.2: Cybersecurity Information Protection
CIP-014, 1.1-1.2: Physical Security
CIP-014, 2.1-2.4: Physical Security
CIP-014, 3.1: Physical Security
CIP-014, 5.1-5.4: Physical Security
CIP-014, 6.1-6.4: Physical Security
7. Key Vendors
Vendor Landscape per Regulation
Solution Providers or Consultancies
8. Growth Opportunities
Growth Opportunity 1 - Consultancy Services
Growth Opportunity 2 - Industrial-Specific Cyber Solutions
Growth Opportunity 3 - Ongoing Security Convergence
Growth Opportunity 4 - Partner Networks for Full Compliance
Strategic Imperatives for Success and Growth
9. The Last Word - 3 Big Predictions
10. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/79c1ex
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.