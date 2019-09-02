Qatar's Plastic Pipes & Fittings Market: Projections to 2022 by Type of Pipes & Type of End-use Applications

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Projections to 2022- By Type of Pipes (UPVC, CPVC, PE, PP and Others) and Type of End Use Applications (Irrigation, Water Supply and Sewage, Plumbing, Chemical, Oil and Gas and Others)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings market augmented positively from 2012 to 2017 at a positive CAGR during the review period 2012-2017. The organized sector dominated the market due to its superior product quality and enjoys competitive advantage over the unorganized sector as it can provide product customization.



Government schemes such as Vision 2030 to emphasize on developing sectors such as tourism, transport, manufacturing and infrastructure will increase the investments in the construction of hospitals, factories and other infrastructure. This has contributed majorly to the market as these schemes have quadrupled the demand for plastic pipes and fittings in the country.

The market for Plastic pipes and fittings in Qatar is expected to grow till 2021 owing to the various developments taking place in the country for FIFA World Cup 2022. However, post that, the growth is expected to slow down in the country.



Market Segmentation

In 2017, uPVC pipes and fittings continued to be the prevalent product followed by PE pipes, CPVC pipes, PP pipes and other type of products which includes PB, ABS and PVDF in terms of revenue in the Plastic Pipes and Fittings in Qatar. The demand for PVC pipes and fittings has been reducing continuously because of the increase in application areas of PE and PPR pipes and changes in consumer preferences.



In 2017, Water supply and Sewage contributed the highest share to the Plastic Pipes and Fittings market of Qatar followed by plumbing sector, other applications such as cable protection, telecom, power and electrical, HVAC and other related industry, chemical, oil and gas industries and Irrigation in terms of revenue. The organized players are operating on a nationwide scale and undertake domestic manufacturing of plastic pipes and fittings.



Additionally, majority of the revenue of the total plastic pipe & fittings market in Qatar was generated by domestically manufactured products while imports contributed a very small share in terms of revenue.



Competitive Landscape



Qatar plastic pipes and fittings market is moderately concentrated with the presence of few big players constituting majority of the market. The country is a home of around 45-50 large, small and medium scale manufacturers and importers in the plastic pipe industry, including about 20-30 organized players.



Future Outlook



The future outlook of the industry is positive as the oil prices are expected to recover in the coming years which will give a boost to the Qatar economy. The construction industry would continue to expand with investments in infrastructure, residential, water and energy projects. The plastic pipes and fittings market growth will also be driven by the country's Vision 2030, under which the government aims to diversify the country's economy away from oil and support economic growth.



There are numerous large-scale infrastructure projects underway in preparation of the FIFA 2022 World Cup which will positively impact the industry. It is estimated that water supply and sewage sector will continue to contribute the highest share to the revenue of plastic pipes and fittings in Qatar as of 2022 and the share of domestic manufacturing would further increase in the country in the coming years.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Market Size

Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

Growth Drivers, Issues and Challenges

Future Analysis and Projections

2. Appendix

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling

Research Methodology

Approach - Market Sizing

Variables Dependent And Independent

Multifactor Based Sensitivity Model

Limitations

Final Conclusion

3. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Snapshot

3.1. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Overview

3.2. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Size, 2013-17

3.3. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Segmentation, 2017

3.3.1. By Types Of Pipes, 2017

3.3.2. by Organized and Unorganized, 2017

3.3.3. By End User Applications, 2017

3.4. Middle East Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Future Outlook, 2017-2023



4. Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fitting Market

4.1. Qatar Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Overview

4.2. Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Value Chain

4.3. Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Manufacturing Process

4.4. Stakeholders in Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Ecosystem



5. Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Size, 2012- 2017

5.1. Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Size by Revenue, 2012- 2017



6. Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation, 2017

6.1. Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation By Type of Pipe

6.2. Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation By Type of Market Structure

6.3. Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation by Domestic Manufacturing and Imports

6.4. Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Segmentation by Type of End Use Application



7. Factors Affecting Pricing of the Plastic Pipes and Fittings Products in Qatar



8. Competition Scenario of Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market

8.1. Competitive Landscape in Qatar Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market, 2017

8.2. Company Profiles of Major Players

8.2.1. Al Khayarin Plastic Factory (KG Plastic)

8.2.2. Qatar National Plastic Factory WLL

8.2.3. Qatar Plastic Additives & Industries Group QADDCO

8.2.4. Doha Plastic Company

8.2.5. Doha Regional Plastic Solutions

8.2.6. New Products Plastic Factory - NEPRO W.L.L (NEWPRO)

8.2.7. Hepworth

8.2.8. Al Sada Factory For Plastic Pipes

8.2.9. Others

Advanced Plastic Factory

Al Waab Plastics Company

Bumatar German Factory

9. Export and Import Scenario of Plastic Pipes and Fittings in Qatar



10. Common Manufacturing Standards in Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market



11. Issues and Challenges in Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market



12. Growth Drivers in Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market

12.1. Infrastructure Growth

12.2. Increase in Tourism

12.3. Rising Population and High Income

12.4. Water Projects



13. Porter's Five Force Analysis of Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market



14. Qatar Plastic Pipes and Fittings Market Future Outlook, 2017- 2022

14.1. Qatar Plastic Pipe and Fitting Market Segmentation, 2017- 2022

14.1.1. Qatar Plastic Pipe Market Segmentation by Type of Pipes

14.1.2. Qatar Plastic Pipe Market Segmentation by Type of Market Structure

14.1.3. Qatar Plastic Pipe Market Segmentation by Domestic Manufacturing and Import Structure

14.1.4. Qatar Plastic Pipe Market Segmentation by Type of End User Application



15. Analyst Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ryt21g

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.