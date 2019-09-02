Clothing & Footwear in the USA: Market Shares, Summary, and Forecasts to 2023

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "USA: Clothing & Footwear - Market Shares, Summary & Forecasts to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Clothing & footwear sales in the country are forecast to grow by $66 billion during 2018-2023 to reach $535.9 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 2.7%.



The report provides data for historic and forecast retail sales, and also includes information on the business environment and country risk related to USA retail environment. In addition, it analyzes the key consumer trends influencing USA clothing and footwear industry.



What else does this report offer?

In-depth analysis of the latest trends in consumer shopping, covering the factors driving shopping, consumer insights, market dynamics

The report also details major retailers in clothing and footwear category group with their product proposition analysis and market positioning in 2018 along with recent key developments

Market insights based on consumer trends, changing economic and demographic factors, technology innovations, and other macroeconomic factors

Retail sales and the fastest-growing product categories in clothing and footwear sector

Qualitative and quantitative insights of changing retail dynamics in clothing and footwear sector

Key Highlights



Online channel to register the highest growth during 2018-2023

Consumers shift to lower-priced retailers is slowing growth

Clothing sector underperforms footwear

Department stores and specialists are losing share to the online channel

Value and mass market retailers dominate the market

Key Topics Covered



Key Findings The State of the Nation The State of Retail Clothing & Footwear Definitions Methodology

Companies Mentioned



Walmart

Macy's

Target

Kohl's

Nordstrom

Ross Dress for Less

JC Penney

Marshalls

TJ Maxx

Old Navy

