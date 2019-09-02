Global Video Game Consumer Segmentation Report, 2019: Insights Into the Top Console, PC and Mobile Gamer Countries

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Video Game Consumer Segmentation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



There are now over 3 billion video game consumers around the world. A major challenge is identifying where these consumers are located and which platforms they are using.

Global Video Game Consumer Segmentation report is highlighted by a pivot table based spreadsheet that provides the number of game consumers by country, region, and platform. The report also comes with a 35-page PDF summary with some key highlights. Users can run their own analysis and automatically create custom charts.



Many game consumers now play on multiple platforms: console, PC and mobile. This report allows users to identify the number of those consumers in each country and region. In addition, only consumers that pay money for games on a specific platform are included. This eliminates both double counting of multi-platform consumers and the many consumers that only play free games.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Overview

1.2 Terminology and Methodology



2. Global Gamers by Type and Region

2.1 Total Global Gamers by Type

2.2 Asia Gamers by Type

2.3 North America Gamers by Type

2.4 Europe Gamers by Type

2.5 Latin America Gamers by Type

2.6 MENA Gamers by Type

2.7 Oceania Gamers by Type

2.8 Sub-Sahara Africa Gamers by Type



3. Global Gamers by Platform

3.1 Console Gamers by Region

3.2 Primarily Dedicated Handheld Gamers by Region

3.3 Primarily PC Gamers by Region

3.4 Mobile Only Gamers by Region

3.5 Primarily PC and Mobile Gamers by Region



4. Global Gamers by Country

4.1 Top Countries by Overall Gamers

4.2 Top Console Gamer Countries

4.3 Top PC Gamer Countries

4.4 Top Mobile Gamer Countries



List of Tables

Table 1 Gamer Categories Included in Segmentation

Table 2 Country and Regions Included in Segmentation

Table 3 Total Worldwide Gamers by Type

Table 4 Asia Gamers by Type

Table 5 North America Gamers by Type

Table 6 Europe Gamers by Type

Table 7 Latin America Gamers by Type

Table 8 MENA Gamers by Type

Table 9 Oceania Gamers by Type

Table 10 Sub-Sahara Gamers by Type

Table 11 Console Gamers by Region

Table 12 Primarily Dedicated Handheld Gamers by Region

Table 13 Primarily PC Gamers by Region

Table 14 Mobile Only Gamers by Region

Table 15 Primarily PC and Mobile Gamers by Region

Table 16 Top 20 Countries by Total Gamers

Table 17 Top Countries for Console Gamers

Table 18 Top Countries for PC Gamers

Table 19 Top Countries for Mobile Only Gamers

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/g97xhm

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.