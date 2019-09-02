Jordan's Catering Service Market, 2012-2017 & 2018-2022 - Zad Catering has the Highest Market Share, Followed by Farah Catering

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Jordan Catering Service Market Outlook to 2022 - By Type of Catering (Event Catering, Government/Defense Catering, Industrial Catering, Airline Catering, School Catering and Hospital Catering)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report covers current industry scenario and potential of event catering, government/defense catering, industrial catering, airline catering, school catering and hospital catering industry. The report provides information on issues and challenges faced by catering companies, hotel catering companies and airline catering providers along with future outlook & analyst recommendation.



This report will help the readers to identify the ongoing trends in the industry and anticipated growth in future depending upon changing industry dynamics in coming years. The report is useful for Jordan catering companies, airline caterers, hotels, industrial caterers, government entities, and other stakeholders to align their market-centric strategies according to ongoing and expected trends in the future.



Market Size



Jordan Catering market has grown at a low growth rate from 2012 to 2017. The major end-users of Jordan catering service are hotels, event management companies and individuals. Some of the key growth drivers are an adaption of western culture, change in consumer preference of food, industrial growth and focus on the education sector by the government.

The major challenges for the catering service providers in Jordan are lack of capital, limited warehousing facilities and high employee turnover. The market is moderately competitive. Airline catering, Government and Defense catering segment has less than 3 players while event catering is a highly competitive segment. School and Industrial catering sector sectors each have around 5 major players.



Market Segmentation



The market is largely dominated by Event Catering followed by Government/Defense Catering, Industrial Catering, Airline Catering, School Catering and Hospitals Catering.

Event Catering: The events generally include parties, marriages, corporate events, conferences and others. This segment has the highest market share in terms of revenue. The target customers for event catering which majorly include local population have started to opt for catering services for personal events like birthday parties, marriages, cultural gatherings and others.

Government/Defense Catering: This is the second biggest segment of catering service in Jordan. There are very few companies which exist in this sector.

Industrial Catering: This type of catering service was the third largest segment to the Jordan catering service market in 2017. The contracts involved in these types of catering are generally long term contracts. The growth of industrial catering is synchronous with the growth of the industrial sector in the country. The influx of foreign investment in the industrial sector is the primary reason for growth for industrial catering service in Jordan.

Airline Catering: This segment is relatively small as compared to above-mentioned segments driven by monopoly competition with the presence of a single player. Growth in the inflow of tourist is the single most significant factor causing the growth of this segment.

School Catering: This segment has a very small share in terms of revenue of the overall market. Focus on the education sector by the government and continuous needs to improve the quality of meals served to the students are some of the growth drivers for this segment.

Competition Scenario



The Jordan catering service market consists of catering companies, in-flight caterers and hotels. Zad Catering has the highest market share. It is followed by 5 star, 3 star and 4 star hotels. Farah catering is the second-biggest catering company (not including hotels and in-flight caterers). Jordan Flight Catering Company is the only catering company providing in-flight catering service in Jordan but has a very small market share in the overall market.

Star catering, ATICO Fakhreldin Group, Al Midyaf Catering are some of the other major catering service providers in Jordan. The catering companies compete on capacity, quality of meals, reputation, customization of menu and price. Catering companies like Zad Catering, Star catering, ATICO Fakhreldin Group, Al Midyaf have high meal preparation capacity which has helped them to win large contracts like government and industrial contracts.



Future Outlook



The future market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from 2018 to 2022. The demand for catering service will grow at a fast rate in case of industrial catering and defence catering, but due to the small size of these segments, the overall market growth will be low to moderate. The number of cultural and corporate events in the country will increase the demand for event catering however the number of the local population opting for catering service is expected to remain stagnant in the future.



Period Captured in the Report

2012-2017 - Historical Period

2018-2022 - Future Forecast

Companies Covered

Zad Catering

Farah Catering

Star Catering

ATICO Fakhreldin Group

Al Midyaf Catering

Royal Catering

National Catering & Support Services Limited

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary



2. Research Methodology

2.1. Market Definitions

2.2. Abbreviations

2.3. Market Sizing and Modeling



3. Jordan Catering Service Market Outlook, 2012-17

3.1. Jordan Catering Service Market Overview

3.2. Jordan Catering Service Market Value Chain

3.3. Jordan Catering Service Market Size, 2012-17



4. Jordan Catering Service Market Segmentation, 2017

4.1. By Type of Catering, 2017



5. Snapshot on Catering Companies



6. Snapshot on Airline Catering



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Competitive Scenario

7.2. Company Profile of Major Catering Service Providers

7.2.1. Zad Catering

7.2.2. ATICO Fakhreldin Group

7.2.3. Royal Catering

7.2.4. Farah International Catering Service Company

7.2.5. Jordan Flight Catering Company



8. Trends in Jordan Catering Service Market



9. Issues and Challenges



10. SWOT Analysis of Jordan Catering Service Market



11. Porter 5 Force analysis of Jordan Catering Service Market



12. Vendor Selection Mechanism for Jordan Catering Services Market

12.1. Industrial catering

12.2. Event Catering

12.3. Education Sector

12.4. Aviation Sector



13. Investment Model for Jordan Catering Service Market



14. Jordan Catering Service Market Future Outlook, 2017-22

14.1. Jordan Catering Service Market Segmentation by Type of Catering, 2017-22



15. Macros

15.1. Population in Jordan, 2012-22

15.2. Number of Primary School Students, 2012-22

15.3. Number of Registered Marriages, 2012-22

15.4. Number of Classified Hotels



16. Analyst Recommendations for Jordan Catering Services Market



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/d2j5p8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.