Worldwide Powertrain Markets to 2030: A Fresh Look at EV Vehicle Categories, Architecture, and Commercial Use

/EIN News/ -- Dublin, Sept. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Powertrain to 2030: Trends and Risks" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Technical trends and developments in the five major powertrain areas. Analysis, discussion of recent events and developments and assessment of their likely impact.



Attention has recently been focused on self-driving vehicles and full electrification as major disruptors for the auto sector in the next decade.

But for the next several years the industry is likely to be dominated by radical changes occurring WITHIN the internal combustion (IC)-engined automotive model, as new engine management and optimization technologies and partial electrification address changes demanded by regulators and markets, such as achieving carbon emission reductions and fuel economy gains despite the sidelining of diesels.

Now updated with a fresh look at EV vehicle categories, architecture and commercial use, Powertrain to 2030: Trends and Risks examines the impact of these developments on the five major elements of the future powertrain:

IC engines

Transmissions

Control Systems

Batteries

Electric Motors

The report looks at technical trends and developments in each of these areas, and projects how those they might develop through to 2025 and 2030.



The report takes a unique approach to assessing the central track of the industry's technological roadmap - and then discusses the threats and challenges to that projection as way of analyzing the risks and opportunities that will dominate the next decade.



In other words it establishes the consensus view, and then challenges it by identifying key uncertainties and potential disruptors.



Each chapter summarizes current developments for each of the technology areas, and then pulls them together into plausible, alternate scenarios to the central outlook to help planners bookend the best and worst cases.



The report builds on a series of in-depth studies of different powertrain technologies, as well as surveys of experts.

Who is the report for?



Chief Executive Officers, Marketing Directors, Business and Sales Development executives, Product and Project management, Purchasing and Technical Directors that need a powerful third party perspective and overview of the trends and issues in their sector and the potential ramifications for their business.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 Overview of Market Drivers

1.2 Scenarios and Developments - The Consensus View

1.3 The Shape of Technical Disruptors and Innovations

1.4 Key Questions, Uncertainties, and Trends



Chapter 2. Regulatory requirements worldwide drive development

2.1 Criteria and GHG emissions

2.2 Fuel economy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions Regulations

2.3 Test Cycles - The Day of Reckoning

2.4 Fuel availability and affordability

2.5 Forcing the Issue - Zero Emissions Vehicle Mandates

2.5.1 California ZEV program

2.5.2 China NEV program



Chapter 3. Current State of the Market for xEVs



Chapter 4. Internal Combustion Engine Developments for Light Duty Vehicles

4.1 Gasoline ICE Engines

4.2 GDI Better Fuel Economy, More Soot

4.3 Technology Map - a Quilt, not a Blanket

4.4 Gasoline Potential Disruptors and Innovations

4.5 Diesel Engine Developments for Light Duty Vehicles

4.6 Diesel Technology - Strengths and Weaknesses

4.7 Growth Constrained by High Diesel Fuel Prices and Demand

4.8 Diesel Forecasts and Trends



Chapter 5. Electric battery storage

5.1 Background and Batteries - Development Progresses

5.2 Economics and Price - is $100/kWh valid?

5.3 Battery Progress and Projections

5.4 Battery Suppliers

5.5 Potential Disruptors and Innovations in Energy Batteries

5.6 Prices and Projections

5.7 Charging a Battery



Chapter 6. Business Models and User Acceptance of Electric Vehicles

6.1 Consumer Attitudes Count

6.2 Consumer Acceptance Models

6.3 Mobility as a Service

6.4 Personal BEVs, Fun tempered by Range

6.5 Synthetic fuels



Chapter 7. Trends and Projections - A Scenario Approach

7.1 Common Assumptions

7.2 Low Tech Scenario - Less technology and electrification than the Consensus View

7.3 High Tech Scenario - Accelerated development of high tech combustion and electrified technologies



Appendix A: Powertrain systems overview

A.1 Electrification of the powertrain

A.2 Technology and architectures



Appendix B: Transmissions for light duty vehicles

B.1 Types of transmissions - terms of reference



Appendix C: Electric drive system developments for light duty vehicles

C.1 Electric motors

C.2 Power electronics

C.3 Integrated units

C.4 48V hybrid developments



Appendix D: February 2019 Quarterly Research Update



Commercial Vehicles Take the Lead

Automakers Exploit the Strengths of Battery Electric Vehicles?

Market Trends - China Dominates



Company Profiles



BorgWarner

Bosch

Continental

Delphi

Eaton

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Honeywell

Magneti Marelli

Ricardo

Schaeffler

Valeo

ZF Friedrichshafen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qug7gi

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.